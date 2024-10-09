Miguel Rojas Fires Back at Dodgers Fans Blaming Him for Game 3 Loss vs. Padres
Despite making a big blunder, Miguel Rojas does not want to be blamed for the Los Angeles Dodgers' loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS.
On Wednesday, Rojas took to Instagram to blast fans blaming him for the team's loss. He hopped into the comments on the account @lajayshow after a video on the account blamed him for the team losing 6–5.
The user complained the shortstop kept a Padres second-inning rally alive by attempting to take a ground ball to second by himself instead of flipping it to second baseman Gavin Lux. Rojas rushed to the base instead and was beaten by Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill. Rojas's throw to first was also late and beaten out by Xander Bogaerts. Instead of a double play, the Padres had first and second with no outs. David Peralta followed with a two-run double, giving San Diego a 3–1 lead.
Rojas jumped in the comments section, replying with the following:
"You think you guys are the only ones who wants to win this sh--, every single one of the players and ppl in this clubhouse are doing everything to f---ing win, it's not bc of the f---ing effort we doing everything possible if that's not enough to you guys I understand all you guys want is a victory after the final out. Nobody in this s--- is lost we playing to win not to be the reason for the f---ing L."
He followed that up with another comment:
"Yeah one f---ing mental mistake I wish I would of pass the ball and get one out but my f---ing sorry a-- was trying to do everything possible to get two f---ing outs !!! Yeah I f---ed that decision up and you can blame the f---ing reason of the L."
Rojas and the Dodgers are up against it, facing elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS. He is also dealing with an injury to his adductor and had to leave Game 3 as a result. He is out of the lineup for the elimination game, with Tommy Edman replacing him at shortstop.