World Series Champion Mike Moustakas Signing One-Day Contract to Retire As a Royal
Former Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is going to sign a one-day contract with the Royals on May 31 to retire from Major League Baseball with the team he won the World Series in 2015.
The Royals will host a pregame ceremony ahead of the game vs. the Detroit Tigers on that Saturday.
Moustakas was drafted by the Royals organization back in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2011. He played seven-plus seasons in Kansas City, and was a crucial member of the team's World Series-winning squad.
He was a two-time All-Star with the team and even won the American League Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017, which saw some of his best career stats. He hit a career-high 38 home runs.
Moustakas's Royals career ended in July 2018 when he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for a season and a half. He ended up with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020 for three seasons. He spent half of the 2023 season with the Colorado Rockies and the other half with the Los Angeles Angels. In '24, he started in the minor leagues for the Chicago White Sox, but was released last March. A retirement was expected to come soon after.