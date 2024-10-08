Mike Shildt Rebukes Dave Roberts for Insinuating Manny Machado Purposely Threw Ball at Him
Mike Shildt does not agree with how Dave Roberts is handling himself.
On Tuesday, hours before Game 3 of the NLDS between Shildt's San Diego Padres and Roberts's Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres manager subtly jabbed Roberts for claiming Manny Machado threw a ball at him during a contentious Game 2.
Shilt was asked if he believed Machado was trying to hit Roberts with the ball he threw towards the dugout before the seventh inning Sunday night, he was emphatic, saying, "No." He added, "Manny has an exceptional arm," implying he could have hit Roberts if he wanted to.
When asked for his thoughts on how Roberts was handling himself, Shildt said the following:
"Well, I come from maybe just a different philosophy of dealing with this ... I got into this game to help players get the most out of their God-given ability and to compete on the field and respect the opponent. I'm not, nor will I ever, disparage another player on another team. Especially anybody I've managed in the past. Nor Will I do it to a collective team. That's not how I want to operate."
This was clearly a direct shot aimed at Roberts, who managed Machado for several months at the end of the 2018 season.
"I have a lot of respect for their club, the players on their club," Shildt said. "As far as Manny goes, it's unfortunate people can't move on from things from the past. I thought Manny's exhibition of professionalism and leadership were on display the other night in a very tough environment. But people have their right, clearly, to share what they want and how they want to share it."
On the surface, those were remarkably tame comments, but the subtext is clear. The Padres and Dodgers may respect each other, but they certainly don't like each other.