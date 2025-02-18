Mike Trout 'Fired Up' After Receiving Lowest MLB Player Ranking of Career
MLB Network released their annual list of the league's top 100 players earlier this month, and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout came in at No. 39. This was the lowest Trout has been ranked in his career. Trout was previously left off the list prior to the 2012 season despite making his MLB debut in 2011, as he was not officially considered a rookie until the 2012 season.
Since winning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2012, Trout ranked top-two in MLB's rankings in every season from 2013 to '22, including first on eight occasions. He ranked third in '23, and dropped to 12th in '24, but was still ranked as a top-15 player. Heading into 2025, Trout has fallen to 39th.
Though Trout tries to stay off social media, he acknowledged Wednesday that he has seen the ranking. "They're going off the last couple years and I haven't been out there," Trout told the media. "That's their ranking, I know where I stand."
When asked whether the ranking gives him more motivation, Trout said, "Oh yeah. ... Stuff like that I think fires you up a little bit."
The ranking is not necessarily a shock when considering Trout's recent injury limitations. Trout tore his meniscus a month into the 2024 season, causing him to miss the rest of the year. The injury also caused Trout to miss the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career.
Before the injury, Trout was among the league leaders in home runs early in the season. The Angels superstar has unfortunately struggled to stay on the field for a full season, missing significant time in each of the last four seasons. The 2024 season marked the fewest games he has played in a single year.
The Angels are looking to mitigate Trout's injuries going forward, and Trout will move from center field to right field this season in an effort to stay healthier. If Trout can play the entire season and return to his usual form, it would not be surprising to see him rise back up to the top 10.