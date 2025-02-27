SI

Mike Trout's First Homer of Spring Training Had MLB Fans All Saying the Same Thing

The Angels superstar reminded everyone of his Hall of Fame swing on Wednesday.

Tom Dierberger

Trout batted .220/.325/.541 with 10 homers in 29 games last season.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout reminded the baseball world of his Hall of Fame swing on Wednesday afternoon.

In the bottom of the third inning in an exhibition tilt against the Cincinnati Reds at Tempe Diablo Stadium, Trout blasted an 0–1 offering from Reds right-handed pitcher Bryan Shaw deep over the wall in left field. It was his first home run of spring training—and his first trip around the bases in a game since April 24, 2024.

Trout underwent surgery in May to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign in August once he sustained a setback in recovery. It ended an encouraging start to the season for Trout, who became the first player in the big leagues to reach 10 home runs with that aforementioned homer on April 24.

Trout mashing a home run in February had the entire baseball world in agreement: Keep this man healthy in 2025.

Trout, an 11-time All-Star and one of the greatest hitters of his generation, has played over 82 games just once in the last five years. The Angels—and the rest of the baseball world—are certainly hoping he has better luck staying on the field in 2025.

