Mike Trout to Miss Remainder of 2024 MLB Season After Another Meniscus Tear
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's 2024 season is over.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Thursday that Trout sustained another torn meniscus in his left knee. The new tear is in the same knee that he underwent surgery to repair earlier this year.
Trout hasn't played since Los Angeles' 6–5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29 at Angel Stadium. In 29 games this year, Trout batted .220/.325/.541 with 10 homers, 14 RBI and six stolen bases. He was the first MLB player to reach 10 home runs this season, doing so with a solo blast against the Baltimore Orioles on April 24.
Trout underwent surgery to repair the initial torn meniscus in early May. He was working his way back to the Angels before suffering another setback.
Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, has played more than 82 games just once over the last five years.
The 32-year-old superstar will enter the 2025 campaign with six years remaining on his 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension he signed in 2019. He is due $35.45 each season before it expires after the 2030 campaign.