Mike Trout Issues Heartbreaking Statement After Season-Ending Injury Setback
Mike Trout's 2024 season is officially over after Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian announced that the superstar outfielder would miss the rest of the year after suffering a setback in his recovery from a torn meniscus.
Trout underwent an MRI on the same knee that was surgically repaired in May, and it was discovered that he'd suffered another tear in his meniscus.
With another surgery to come, Trout won't be able to return to the field until 2025. The 32-year-old issued a heartfelt statement on social media after news broke that he'd be out for the season, sharing his thoughts with his fans.
"Since my initial surgery on May 3rd to repair my torn meniscus, my rehabilitation proved longer and more difficult than anticipated. After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again–ending my hopes of returning this season," Trout wrote.
"Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger. I will continue to help my team and teammates from the dugout as we press forward into the second half of the season. Thank you for your support."
Trout featured in just 29 games for the Angels this season, slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBI. He had initially been expected to return at some point during the second half of the campaign, but the injury setback pushed those plans to the wayside.
Since 2021, Trout has managed just one season with more than 100 games played. Last year, he played in just 82 games after his season was cut short due to a broken hamate bone he sustained in July. He made a lone appearance in August, but then missed the rest of the year.
Now, he's experiencing another disappointing end to his season, though he made clear in his emotional message to his supporters that he plans to return even stronger in 2025.