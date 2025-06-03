Mike Trout Gave Heartwarming Gift to Angels Fan Who Beat Cancer
The Los Angeles Angels picked up a hard-fought win on Monday night, defeating the Boston Red Sox 7–6, thanks to some big performances from the lineup, including star outfielder Mike Trout.
Trout only just returned from an injury but he wasted no time making his presence felt on Monday, picking up three hits in the game, including a three-run home run, his 10th of the season.
After the win, Trout spotted a fan in the stands who was holding a sign that read, "I beat cancer, you can too!" Trout and the fan shared a heartwarming exchange, before the three-time American League MVP handed his batting gloves the individual.
Have a look at the heartwarming moment:
That's a memory the fan will surely never forget.
One Angels supporter in the background of the exchange could be overheard yelling, "You're the man, Mike Trout!"
Trout has spent his entire 15-year career with the Halos. Through the ups and downs he's experienced with the team, he's always had time to give back to the fans. It's abundantly clear just how important a figure the 33-year-old is to Anaheim, and he never hesitates to return the love he receives from the fan base.