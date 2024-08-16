Mike Trout and Son Find Dad's 'Monster' Rookie Card
Mike Trout has more free time since suffering a season-ending injury. He's making the most of it by sharing in some age-old Americana with his son, Beckham. The Los Angeles Angels star obtained a box of 2009 Bowmans and the duo dove in, hoping to find dad's rookie card. And since you're reading this post on the internet, they obviously succeeded in short order.
The older Trout was fired up, probably because finding such a valuable card can do wonders for a household's financial security. The younger one showed immediate responsibility, suggesting that they put the rare find in a protective case or something. Smart.
A real heartwarming clip here, dulled only by the realization Mike probably had a hard time Remembering Some Guys as he pulled them because his kid never formed any memories of Wladimir Balentien or Julio Borbón.