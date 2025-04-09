SI

Mike Trout Made One of the Most Embarrassing Mistakes of His Career vs. Rays

Andy Nesbitt

Mike Trout didn't look like Mike Trout on this play.
Mike Trout is one of the best baseball players to ever play the game. He's a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star and a former Defensive Player of the Year award winner. But baseball can be a humbling sport, which Trout learned firsthand on one dreadful play against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

In case you missed it, Trout seemed like he was going to make a play on a lazy fly ball down the right field line when at the last moment disaster struck and the ball landed a few feet behind him. Trout then chased down the ball but Tampa's José Caballero was able to get all the way to the third on what was ruled a triple.

This really should have been called an error, because Trout has to make this play:

Thankfully for Trout, the Angels were able to get out of the inning without giving up a run and wound up winning the game, 4-3.

But that's certainly a play the legendary player would love to have over.

