Minor League Team Anoints New Bat Dog Lily, Who Promptly Pooped on the Infield Grass
The Single-A Clearwater Threshers, a minor-league affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, welcomed a new member to the team on Friday night. Their game against the Dunedin Blue Jays marked the debut of their newly anointed bat dog, Lily.
Lily was practicing her bat retrieving skills with a staffer, who threw a bat in foul territory nearby the dugout. The dog was eager to fetch the bat, but it seems there were some distractions calling to her from the pleasant-looking infield grass.
Her inexperience was on full display as she swiftly got distracted and began roaming the infield. Lily quickly began galavanting around the infield grass and even onto the dirt between second and third base while the pitcher threw his warmup pitches.
Eventually, she squatted down on the infield once more and had a rather unfortunate, yet still adorable, accident right on the grass.
An A for effort for Lily, who had quite the memorable first trip onto the infield, leaving behind a gift that fans and the team won't forget anytime soon.