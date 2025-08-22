Minor League Umpire Ejects Catcher, Manager and Ballboy in Same Inning
The Quad Cities River Bandits lost to the Great Lakes Loons in a Midwest League matchup on Thursday. It was a particularly rough outing for the River Bandits as they lost by six runs and had their manager, catcher and a ballboy ejected by home plate umpire Richy Arredondo.
It all started in the top of the seventh when catcher Canyon Brown was thrown out during a mound visit. Coming off two straight walks Brown was talking to his pitcher and the pitching coach on the mound when Arredondo walked over, listened for a second and ejected the catcher.
Two batters and two runs later Loons first baseman Joe Vetrano swung and missed on a fastball that was not caught by catcher Chris Brito, who had just come in the game for Brown. The runner on second advanced to third as it was ruled a wild pitch, but the River Bandits argued it was a foul ball with manager Jesus Azuaje arguing so passionately that he got ejected.
Things only got weirder from there as a balk was called almost as soon as action resumed. And that's when the ballboy came out to give Arredondo more baseballs and did something to get himself ejected. As was the case with Brown, it isn't clear what exactly he did to earn the ejection, but Arredondo was emphatic with both of them.
The six-game series between these two teams will resume on Friday and go through the weekend with the same umpires working the game.
When this series concludes the Loons will return home to host the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Whitecaps are currently 81–35 and have a legitimate chance finish with the best record in the history of the Midwest League. The 1978 Appleton Foxes currently have that distinction after going 97–40.