Leaked Image of 2024 MLB All-Star Game Jerseys Left Baseball Fans Disappointed
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is just around the corner. With just less than two weeks until the annual classic, a leaked photo of what appears to be the American League All-Star jersey began making the rounds on social media.
The leaked image, which depicts a brown and red No. 22 Juan Soto jersey hanging on a rack. The jersey features "American League" written in red text, with a blue Nike swoosh and an All-Star logo on the front. The New York Yankees' logo was on the sleeve, with Soto's No. 22 in red on the back.
The leaked jersey did not receive a very encouraging reaction from baseball fans.
It's important to note that neither MLB nor Nike has made any official announcement regarding the reveal of this year's All-Star uniforms. Still, fans were convinced of the leaked image's accuracy, and they were quick to voice their disappointment with the jersey, with many calling for the league to return to the past when players would wear the uniforms of their respective team.