MLB Fans Ripped Ugly All-Star Game Uniforms, and Begged for One Easy Fix

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League right fielder  Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (99) looks on before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League right fielder  Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (99) looks on before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The American League beat the National League, 5-3, in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Texas and while it was a fun game to watch there was something in it that angered a lot of baseball fans—the ugly uniforms worn by both teams.

MLB once again had the players wearing weird-colored uniforms that made absolutely no sense and probably didn't lead to a lot of sales, which is probably one reason the league does this every year—to try to entice people to spend more money on jerseys.

The AL was decked out in tan, orange and blue uniforms while the NL wore black, blue and orange ones.

Fans watching on TV blasted the uniforms, while begging MLB to make a simple move—go back to having the players where their regular team uniforms.

