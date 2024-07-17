All-Star Game Takeaways: Jarren Duran Seizes the Spotlight for a Good Cause
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — All-Star home runs are not created equally. Some mean more than others. And sometimes they have nothing to do with the scoreboard.
Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox hit an especially meaningful one in MLB’s 94th All-Star Game Tuesday night. Sure, the two-run blast in his first All-Star at-bat broke a tie and sent the American League to a 5–3 win. But the bigger meaning was evident on the words written on the white athletic tape wrapped around his wrists as he hoisted the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award, a crystal bat named for another Boston outfielder.
On his right wrist, next to a cross, in ballpoint ink were written the words, “Still alive.” On the left, also next to a hand-drawn cross, were two words that in harsher language equated to “Forget ‘em.”
Duran has emerged from the darkness of battling mental health issues in recent years to become a very public advocate of mental health. He started writing those messages on his wrists last season. “Still alive” is a reminder to himself that he is still here after doubting if that would even be possible, and that a bad game is nothing compared to what he went through. The explicit version of “Forget ‘em” reminds him not to allow the doubters and haters to pierce his confidence and self-worth.
The same player who hit .219 in his first two seasons in the big leagues, falling into bouts of anger and darkness, hit .295 last year and is hitting .284 this year with double digits in doubles, triples, homers and steals—one of only a dozen players ever with a first-half quadruple-double and the first since Jose Reyes in 2008.
And now: the All-Star Game MVP and recognition from Red Sox manager Alex Cora that he is one of the leaders and core pieces of the next championship Boston team. A night that began as the national introduction of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes ended with Duran and his advocacy for mental health taking the national spotlight.
Asked if the MVP award proved something to himself about being the best of the best, Duran replied, “You know me. That's not how I think about myself. So, I'm definitely not thinking I'm the best of the best. I'm a guy that keeps my head down and just works hard. I don't like to think of myself better than anybody else. So, I'm just here to work hard. There's so many good players in this league. I'm just thankful that I can play against these guys.”
Duran’s openness about sharing his battle with mental health has encouraged others to reach out to him in gratitude. He welcomes the responses because he understands what many of them are experiencing. His story already has had a major impact. It just got bigger with his first swing in an All-Star Game.
“I mean, All-Star Game, first home run, All-Star Game MVP … it is a first,” he said. “And I'm just very thankful. It's hard to put into words. It won't hit me until I try to go to sleep tonight. Who knows if I'll be able to sleep tonight.”
Brent Strom, the 75-year-old pitching coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks, came away very impressed with Skenes, who opened the game with a scoreless first inning.
“He’s the real deal,” Strom said. “First of all, he is big. I mean big. Seeing him up close, he is impressive. He is very thoughtful and very prepared. I went through the scouting reports on the first six hitters with him and I could tell he was very into it and had a great idea of what he wanted to do. That stood out.
“The sinker [or splinker as Skenes calls it] is a pitch that sets him apart. He can run that in on righthanders and away from lefties with command.”
What about his mechanics? Skenes lifts his throwing elbow higher than his shoulder before he picks the ball up to the loaded position, a quirk that can often lead a pitcher to having a late load, which strains the arm.
“It’s not as bad as what Strasburg did,” Strom said. “I’d have to really look at it in slow motion, but it doesn’t look to me like a problem. I think he’s on time.”
Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in the All-Star Game. Of course he did.
“He’s amazing,” Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman said. “It’s expected now. If it’s a big moment, he’s going to do something amazing. WBC, All-Star Game, whatever. How many times when everybody expects something does it actually happen that way? With Shohei, it happens all the time. And then he’s that same happy-go-lucky guy in the dugout.”
Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck had thrown 425 consecutive splitters to lefthanders since June 10, 2023, without giving up a home run. The minute he throws a splitter to Ohtani, the guy hits a home run. Of course. Expected. But still amazing.
National League manager Torey Lovullo was watching television in his office before the game when Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper walked in with a request.
“Hey, can I get a selfie with you?” Harper asked.
Lovullo looked behind him. Who was Harper talking to?
“Me?” Lovullo finally asked.
“Yes,” Harper said. “I get a selfie with all of my All-Star managers.”
On Tuesday morning, long before the All-Stars arrived, Jacob deGrom threw at Globe Life Field. Making his way back from elbow surgery, the Texas Rangers righthander crossed another milestone when he started spinning the ball for the first time in his rehab. deGrom already is throwing 98 mph with a nasty changeup. He is expected to rejoin the Rangers in mid- to late-August.
Twenty-three pitches were clocked at 100 mph or more in the All-Star Game. They were thrown by four pitchers: Mason Miller, Emmanuel Clase, Robert Suarez and Skenes. Overall, the 20 pitchers threw 50.2% fastballs (four-seamers and sinkers). So much for taking it easy and laying pitches over the plate in an exhibition. It’s more proof that baseball has the best All-Star game. Even though the game does not count for anything, it is played with an intensity that among all sports most resembles the playoffs.
Don’t like the All-Star uniforms? According to an MLB source, a return to individual team uniforms for the All-Star Game is “under consideration” for next year. Nothing has been determined yet, but MLB could have players wear their City Connect uniforms or any team uniform of their choosing.