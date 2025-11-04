MLB Announces Finalists for MVP, Cy Young, Other Top Awards for 2025 Season
MLB announced the finalists for its award races after the 2025 season officially concluded on Saturday, with the Dodgers winning their second consecutive World Series title.
Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, who vote for the league’s annual awards, narrowed down the list of finalists for each honor to three players. Those players were revealed by MLB on Monday, and the official awards will begin getting announced later this week, concluding with the reveal of the league MVPs on Nov. 13.
Let’s take a look at who is in contention for each award, as well as a brief look at the numbers they put up in 2025.
AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics - 5.4 bWAR, 1.002 OPS, 36 HR, 86 RBIs
Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox - 3.1 bWAR, .859 OPS, 8 HR, 32 RBIs
Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics - 2.9 bWAR, .800 OPS, 151 hits
NL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
Drake Baldwin, C, Braves - 3.3 bWAR, .810 OPS, 19 HR, 80 RBIs
Caleb Durbin, 3B, Brewers - 2.9 bWAR, .721 OPS, 18 SB
Cade Horton, RHP, Cubs - 2.0 bWAR, 118.0 IP, 97 K, 2.67 ERA
AL Manager of the Year Award
John Schneider, Blue Jays - (94–68, won AL East)
Stephen Vogt, Guardians - (88–74, won AL Central)
Dan Wilson, Mariners - (90–72, won AL West)
NL Manager of the Year Award
Terry Francona, Reds - (83–79, 3rd in NL Central)
Pat Murphy, Brewers - (97–65, won NL Central)
Rob Thomson, Phillies - (96–66, won NL East)
AL Cy Young Award
Hunter Brown, RHP, Astros - 6.1 bWAR, 2.43 ERA, 206 K, 185.1 IP
Garrett Crochet, LHP, Red Sox - 6.3 bWAR, 2.59 ERA, 255 K, 205.1 IP
Tarik Skubal - LHP, Tigers - 6.6 bWAR, 2.21 ERA, 241 K, 195.1 IP
NL Cy Young Award
Cristopher Sánchez, LHP, Phillies - 8.0 bWAR, 2.50 ERA, 212 K, 202 IP
Paul Skenes, RHP, Pirates - 7.6 bWAR, 1.97 ERA, 216 K, 187.2 IP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP, Dodgers - 5.0 bWAR, 2.49 ERA, 201 K, 173.2 IP
AL MVP Award
Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees - 9.7 bWAR, 1.144 OPS, 53 HR, 114 RBIs
Cal Raleigh, C, Mariners - 7.3 bWAR, .948 OPS, 60 HR, 125 RBIs
Jose Ramirez, 3B, Guardians - 5.8 bWAR, .863 OPS, 30 HR, 85 RBIs, 44 SB
NL MVP Award
Shohei Ohtani, DH/RHP, Dodgers - 7.7 bWAR, 1.014 OPS, 55 HR, 2.87 ERA, 62 K, 47 IP
Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies - 4.7 bWAR, .928 OPS, 56 HR, 132 RBIs
Juan Soto, RF, Mets - 6.2 bWAR, .921 OPS, 43 HR, 105 RBI, 38 SB
The official award announcements will trickle out starting next week. On Nov. 6–7, the Silver Slugger award winners will be revealed, followed by the Platinum Glove winners on Nov. 7. Then, Rookie of the Year awards are announced on Nov. 10, and Manager of the Year awards are revealed on Nov. 11. Finally, the Cy Young winners will be named on Nov. 12, and MVPs are officially announced on Nov. 13.