MLB Announces Manager of the Year Winners for 2024 Season
Major League Baseball announced the winners of the 2024 Manager of the Year award on Tuesday evening.
Steven Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians (American League) and Patrick Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers (National League) received the honors.
In his first season in the dugout for the Guardians, Vogt led Cleveland to a 92–69 record—first in the AL Central. They earned the second seed in the American League, but ultimately lost to the New York Yankees 4-1 in the ALCS.
Vogt is the fastest player-to-manager in MLB history to win the award, having played his last MLB game in October of 2022. The previous record holder, Joe Girardi, won the NL's Manager of the Year award in 2006 with the Florida Marlins after hanging up his cleats in 2003.
Speaking of the NL, Murphy won 2024 NL Manager of the Year honors thanks to a 93–69 record with the Brewers—good for first in the NL Central. Milwaukee was the NL's No. 3 seed heading into the postseason, but was knocked out by the New York Mets in the Wild Card round.
After Murphy took home the honor in 2024, managers from all 30 MLB teams have now officially won a Manager of the Year award.
The remainder of MLB's awards, including Cy Young and MVP, will be announced throughout the rest of this week on MLB Network.