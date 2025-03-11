MLB Apple TV Schedule Revealed for Opening Months of 2025 Season
Apple TV has announced their Friday primetime slate through June of the 2025 MLB season. The network will begin airing primetime baseball on the first Friday of the season, and will continue with weekly Friday doubleheaders throughout the regular season.
Here is Apple TV's lineup for March-June of the 2025 season:
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time (Eastern)
March 28
Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays
7 p.m.
March 28
New York Mets
Houston Astros
8 p.m.
April 4
Los Angeles Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies
6:30 p.m.
April 4
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
8 p.m.
April 11
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
6:30 p.m.
April 11
Detroit Tigers
Minnesota Twins
8 p.m.
April 18
Seattle Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays
7 p.m.
April 18
Minnesota Twins
Atlanta Braves
7 p.m.
April 25
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Guardians
7 p.m.
April 25
Texas Rangers
San Francisco Giants
10 p.m.
May 2
San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates
6:30 p.m.
May 2
Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers
8 p.m.
May 9
St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals
6:30 p.m.
May 9
San Francisco Giants
Minnesota Twins
8 p.m.
May 16
Houston Astros
Texas Rangers
8 p.m.
May 16
Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres
9:30 p.m.
May 23
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Mets
7 p.m.
May 23
Arizona Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals
8 p.m.
May 30
Boston Red Sox
Atlanta Braves
7 p.m.
May 30
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
10 p.m.
June 6
Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers
7 p.m.
June 6
Arizona Diamondbacks
Cincinnati Reds
7 p.m.
June 13
Los Angeles Angels
Baltimore Orioles
7 p.m.
June 13
San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks
9:30 p.m.
June 20
New York Mets
Philadelphia Phillies
7 p.m.
June 20
Kansas City Royals
San Diego Padres
9:30 p.m.
June 27
St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Guardians
7 p.m.
June 27
Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles
7 p.m.
Most Exciting Apple TV Matchups
The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to play in two exciting postseason rematches on Apple TV. They face the New York Mets on May 23 and then the New York Yankees a week later on May 30.
The battle for Texas between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers should also be an exciting game, as the 2022 and 2023 World Series champions face off.
Which Team is Featured the Most?
No team will be featured more than the San Diego Padres during Apple TV's slate for the first half of the 2025 season. The Padres are scheduled to play four games on Apple TV, starting with their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 2. This comes after the Padres emerged as one of the most thrilling teams in 2024, advancing to the National League Division Series and nearly knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Which Teams Will Not Be Featured on Apple TV?
There were four teams left off the schedule of Apple TV's lineup for the first half of the 2025 season, the Chicago White Sox, Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies. None of these teams missing the cut comes as a surprise. These were four of the worst teams in MLB in 2024, each failing to reach 70 wins on the season. The only team to not win 70 games and make a primetime slot was the Los Angeles Angels.