MLB Apple TV Schedule Revealed for Opening Months of 2025 Season

The MLB schedule on Apple TV has been released for the early part of the 2025 season.

Apple TV has announced their Friday primetime slate through June of the 2025 MLB season. The network will begin airing primetime baseball on the first Friday of the season, and will continue with weekly Friday doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

Here is Apple TV's lineup for March-June of the 2025 season:

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time (Eastern)

March 28

Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m.

March 28

New York Mets

Houston Astros

8 p.m.

April 4

Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies

6:30 p.m.

April 4

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

8 p.m.

April 11

Pittsburgh Pirates

Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m.

April 11

Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins

8 p.m.

April 18

Seattle Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m.

April 18

Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves

7 p.m.

April 25

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m.

April 25

Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants

10 p.m.

May 2

San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m.

May 2

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m.

May 9

St. Louis Cardinals

Washington Nationals

6:30 p.m.

May 9

San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins

8 p.m.

May 16

Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

8 p.m.

May 16

Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m.

May 23

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

7 p.m.

May 23

Arizona Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m.

May 30

Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves

7 p.m.

May 30

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m.

June 6

Chicago Cubs

Detroit Tigers

7 p.m.

June 6

Arizona Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds

7 p.m.

June 13

Los Angeles Angels

Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m.

June 13

San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m.

June 20

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m.

June 20

Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m.

June 27

St. Louis Cardinals

Cleveland Guardians

7 p.m.

June 27

Tampa Bay Rays

Baltimore Orioles

7 p.m.

Most Exciting Apple TV Matchups

The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to play in two exciting postseason rematches on Apple TV. They face the New York Mets on May 23 and then the New York Yankees a week later on May 30.

The battle for Texas between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers should also be an exciting game, as the 2022 and 2023 World Series champions face off.

Which Team is Featured the Most?

No team will be featured more than the San Diego Padres during Apple TV's slate for the first half of the 2025 season. The Padres are scheduled to play four games on Apple TV, starting with their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 2. This comes after the Padres emerged as one of the most thrilling teams in 2024, advancing to the National League Division Series and nearly knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Which Teams Will Not Be Featured on Apple TV?

There were four teams left off the schedule of Apple TV's lineup for the first half of the 2025 season, the Chicago White Sox, Athletics, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies. None of these teams missing the cut comes as a surprise. These were four of the worst teams in MLB in 2024, each failing to reach 70 wins on the season. The only team to not win 70 games and make a primetime slot was the Los Angeles Angels.

