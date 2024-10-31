MLB Awards Schedule: When are MVP, Cy Young & Other Awards announced?
The 2024 Major League Baseball season is over as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 to win the World Series. Now the offseason will begin for all 32 teams, while awards season will begin for the game's elite players.
Overview of MLB Awards Season
Major League Baseball hands out most of its awards after the World Series each year. The one exception is the Robert Clemente Award, which is given out before Game 3 of the World Series.
Once the season is over, the rest of the awards are handed out ever few days until the final one is handed out on November 22. The notable awards yet to be given out are the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, Executive of the Year, the Platinum Gloves, Silver Sluggers, All-MLB teams, the Hank Aaron Awards, the Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year Awards, the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter, Comeback Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year awards, Manger of the Year awards, Cy Young awards, MVP awards and the Heart & Hustle awards.
There are multiple winners for some of these awards, and many feature winners from both leagues.
MLB Awards Announcement Schedule
The Roberto Clement Award was given out to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez before Gane 3 of the World Series. The rest of the MLB awards are still to come.
The first to be given away will be the Gold Glove awards, which awards the best defensive player at each position in each league. Those will be handed out on November 3.
The Executive of the Year awards the top front office executive of the season. That will be announced on November 5.
Platinum Gloves are given to the best overall defensive player in each league. They will be handed out on November 8 at the Rawling Gold Glove Dinner in New York City when all the Gold Glove winners will be given their trophies.
Silver Sluggers are given to the best offensive player at each position in each league and will be announced on November 12.
All-MLB teams were introduced in 2019, and honor the best players at each position in the league. There is a first and second team. Each team includes four infielders, three outfielders, a designated hitter, five starting pitchers and two relievers. They will be announced on November 14.
The Hank Aaron awards are given to the best offensive player in each league. They will be announced on November 14.
The Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year awards honor the best reliever in each league. They will be handed out on November 14.
The Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter award is give to the player judged to be the best designated hitter in baseball. Shohei Ohtani has won the award in three consecutive seasons. It will also be announced on November 14.
The Comeback Player of the Year awards are given to one player in each league who has overcome adversity to return to a high level in the major leagues. It will be given out on November 14.
The Rookie of the Year awards are straightforward. They honor the best rookie in each league for the entire season. Jackie Robinson was the first winner in 1947. They will be announced on November 18.
Manager of the Year awards will be given out on November 19 and honor the top manager from each league.
The Cy Young awards will be given out on November 20 and will be awarded to the top pitcher from each league.
On November 21, the MVP awards will be given to the top overall player in each league. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are considered the runaway favorites in 2024.
The Heart & Hustle award will be handed out on November 22. The award is given out by the MLB Players Alumni Association and is voted on by alumni and active players. It is awarded to the player "who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game." Every team has one nominee and a winner will be chosen from that group.
Award
Date
Roberto Clemente Award
Prior to Game 3 of World Series
Rawlings Gold Glove Awards
November 3
Executive of the Year Award
November 5
Platinum Gloves
November 8
Silver Slugger Awards
November 12
All-MLB Teams
November 14
Hank Aaron Awards
November 14
Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year Awards
November 14
Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter
November 14
Comeback Player of the Year Awards
November 14
Rookie of the Year Awards
November 18
Manager of the Year Awards
November 19
Cy Young Awards
November 20
MVP Awards
November 21
Heart & Hustle Award
November 22
Who Are the Favorites for Major MLB Awards in 2024?
Several favorites have emerged for the big MLB awards in 2024.
As mentioned, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is the runaway favorite to win National League MVP, while New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is likely to win the American League MVP.
On the mound, Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale won the National League pitching triple crown and should win the NL Cy Young. Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal also won the pitching triple crown in the American League and should win the AL Cy Young.
The Rookie of the Year awards should be much closer. In the National League, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes carries a ton of hype, but San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill made a strong late push. In the American League, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser led the odds for most of the season but Yankees catcher Austin Wells is in the mix.