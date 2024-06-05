MLB Fans Had Conspiracy Theories After Aroldis Chapman Got Mad Over Long Fly Out
Pittsburgh Pirates fireball reliever Aroldis Chapman had an awkward moment during Tuesday night's 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers when he thought he had given up a three-run homer to Teoscar Hernández in the bottom of the eighth inning. As soon as the ball left the bat, Chapman turned around and slammed his glove into the mound in disgust.
The only problem? The ball didn't leave the park. Instead, it was an easy flyout to deep center field. Chapman then struck out the next hitter to get out of the inning unscathed.
Here's the video of Chapman losing his mind over what ended up being a routine out:
While many fans rightfully laughed at Chapman for freaking out like that, others took the opportunity to complain about the baseballs not having the same pop that they've had in recent years.
Here are some of those conspiracy theories: