MLB Divisional Round Full Schedule: Key Dates & Times
The 2024 MLB playoffs are in full swing as the wild card round comes to a close. It's shaping up to be a great postseason with underdog stories like the Detroit Tigers dominating in the opening games. But titans await in the second round, like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who both boast MVP candidates on their rosters.
There is nothing like October baseball and the going really gets good when the Divisional Round starts. The series shifts from best-of-three to best-of-five so both sides get to settle in and get to know each other. Momentum will swing. Epic moments will be had. It's going to be a lot of fun.
With most of the matchups set, it feels like a good time to lay out what the Divisional Round will look like over the next week and change.
Full Schedule for MLB Playoffs, Divisional Round
Here is the full schedule breakdown for the second round of the MLB playoffs, broken up by day.
Saturday, October 6
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 1
1 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTV
NLDS
New. York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 1
4 p.m. ET
FOX
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 1
6:30 p.m. ET
TBS
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Sunday, October 6
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 2
4 p.m. ET
FS1
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 2
8 p.m. ET
FS1
Monday, October 7
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 2
4 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 2
7:30 p.m. ET
TBS, TruTv
Tuesday, October 8
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres
Game 3
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers
Game 3
TBD
FOX, FS1
Wednesday, October 9
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Game 3
TBD
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers
Game 3
TBD
TBS, TruTV
NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
Thursday, October 10
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS, TruTV
ALDS
New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals
Game 4 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS, TruTv
Friday, October 11
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
NLDS
San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
NLDS
New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
FOX, FS1
Saturday, October 12
SERIES
MATCHUP
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
ALDS
Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS
ALDS
Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Game 5 (if necessary)
TBD
TBS
Broadcast Information for MLB Divisional Round
For the divisional series, there will be a few viewing options.
ALDS games, which includes the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees series, will be broadcast on TBS and TruTV for Games 1-4. Game 5, if necessary, will be exclusive to TBS for both series.
NLDS games, which includes the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series and either the New York Mets or Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, will be broadcast on FOX and FS1. Nearly every game of both series will be available on both channels. However, Game 2 will be exclusive to FS1, as FOX will be broadcasting NFL games that day.