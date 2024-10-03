SI

MLB Divisional Round Full Schedule: Key Dates & Times

A full breakdown of what the second round of the 2024 MLB playoffs will look like.

Liam McKeone

The Tigers swept the Astros and will face the Guardians in the next round of the 2024 MLB Playoffs
The Tigers swept the Astros and will face the Guardians in the next round of the 2024 MLB Playoffs / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The 2024 MLB playoffs are in full swing as the wild card round comes to a close. It's shaping up to be a great postseason with underdog stories like the Detroit Tigers dominating in the opening games. But titans await in the second round, like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who both boast MVP candidates on their rosters.

There is nothing like October baseball and the going really gets good when the Divisional Round starts. The series shifts from best-of-three to best-of-five so both sides get to settle in and get to know each other. Momentum will swing. Epic moments will be had. It's going to be a lot of fun.

With most of the matchups set, it feels like a good time to lay out what the Divisional Round will look like over the next week and change.

Full Schedule for MLB Playoffs, Divisional Round

Here is the full schedule breakdown for the second round of the MLB playoffs, broken up by day.

Saturday, October 6

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

ALDS

Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Game 1

1 p.m. ET

TBS, TruTV

NLDS

New. York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Game 1

4 p.m. ET

FOX

ALDS

Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Game 1

6:30 p.m. ET

TBS

NLDS

San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Sunday, October 6

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

NLDS

New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Game 2

4 p.m. ET

FS1

NLDS

San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 2

8 p.m. ET

FS1

Monday, October 7

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

ALDS

Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Game 2

4 p.m. ET

TBS, TruTV

ALDS

Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Game 2

7:30 p.m. ET

TBS, TruTv

Tuesday, October 8

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Game 3

TBD

FOX, FS1

NLDS

Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers

Game 3

TBD

FOX, FS1

Wednesday, October 9

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

ALDS

New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals

Game 3

TBD

TBS, TruTV

ALDS

Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Game 3

TBD

TBS, TruTV

NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Game 4 (if necessary)

TBD

FOX, FS1

NLDS

Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers

Game 4 (if necessary)

TBD

FOX, FS1

Thursday, October 10

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

ALDS

Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Game 4 (if necessary)

TBD

TBS, TruTV

ALDS

New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals

Game 4 (if necessary)

TBD

TBS, TruTv

Friday, October 11

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

NLDS

San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD

FOX, FS1

NLDS

New York Mets/Milwaukee Brewers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD

FOX, FS1

Saturday, October 12

SERIES

MATCHUP

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

ALDS

Detroit Tigers @ Cleveland Guardians

Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD

TBS

ALDS

Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Game 5 (if necessary)

TBD

TBS

Broadcast Information for MLB Divisional Round

For the divisional series, there will be a few viewing options.

ALDS games, which includes the Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees series, will be broadcast on TBS and TruTV for Games 1-4. Game 5, if necessary, will be exclusive to TBS for both series.

NLDS games, which includes the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series and either the New York Mets or Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, will be broadcast on FOX and FS1. Nearly every game of both series will be available on both channels. However, Game 2 will be exclusive to FS1, as FOX will be broadcasting NFL games that day.

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

