Pat McAfee Dropped the Wildest Line About Cal Raleigh’s Butt on National TV

Typical McAfee.

Kristen Wong

ESPN personality Pat McAfee introduces Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners before the 2025 Home Run Derby.
ESPN personality Pat McAfee introduces Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners before the 2025 Home Run Derby. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @JomboyMedia
The 2025 Home Run Derby is underway Monday night, eliciting plenty of excitement from MLB fans. What rubbed some fans the wrong way, however, was the fact that Pat McAfee was doing player introductions before the event in his signature, rowdy and occasionally crass style.

When it was Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's turn to be introduced, McAfee may have taken Raleigh's "Big Dumper" nickname a little too far.

"Hailing from Cullowhee, North Carolina, a man who's doing something that no catch has ever done in the history of the sport, with the fattest ass in all of professional sports... Ladies and gentlemen, Big Dumper! Cal Raleigh!" McAfee said.

Just another day at the office for the ever-colorful color commentator.

Raleigh, who's the first catcher to start an All-Star game in Mariners history, entered the All-Star break with 38 homers and 82 RBIs in just 94 games and is still chasing MLB history—regardless of what anyone says about his behind.

