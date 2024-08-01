MLB Fans Take Best Guess at What Luis Castillo Was Up to in Mariners' Dugout
Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo was just trying to entertain himself to get through the work day.
During the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox's 3–2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, NESN cameras panned to Castillo to find him doing something goofy in the dugout. The 31-year-old starter had dug some sort of an oval in the dirt and was planting sunflower seeds around the border.
When a teammate rolled a baseball in his direction to try to destroy his creation, Castillo stopped the baseball just in time, looked around and broke into a big smile. He then got right back to working on his masterpiece.
Was it a sunflower seed garden or cemetery? Or some sort of Colosseum arena for ants at Fenway Park? Who knows. But MLB fans had fun guessing what the pitcher was up to:
Castillo did not appear in the Mariners' loss Wednesday, as he started Tuesday's game and logged a quality start, allowing three runs on six hits across six innings in Seattle's 10–6 win.
In 23 starts this year, Castillo has registered a 9–10 record, 3.43 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. He also apparently has a passion for sunflower seed agriculture.