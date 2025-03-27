MLB Fans Poke Fun at Tanner Bibee Missing Opening Day Start Due to Illness
Tanner Bibee will miss his scheduled start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day due to an illness. It was reportedly due to food poisoning, and MLB fans had a lot of fun with that.
During an appearance on the Just Baseball Show before the 2024 season, Bibee claimed he eats Chipotle every day he pitches, and that led to a whole lot of jokes.
The jokes came fast and furious.
Bibee recently signed a five-year, $48 million contract extension and he has developed into the team's clear No. 1 starter.
In 2024, Bibee went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP and 187 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings over 31 starts. That followed a rookie season in 2023 in which he went 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 25 starts.
The 26-year-old was excellent in spring training, as he went 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP.
Hopefully Bibee recovers quickly and can get back on the mound soon. Ben Lively will step in and start in his place.