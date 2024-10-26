SI

MLB Fans Rip Ump for Awful Strike Call in Game 1 of Yankees-Dodgers World Series

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @TalkinYanks
In this story:

The first game of the New York Yankees–Los Angeles Dodgers matchup in the World Series got off to a slow start Friday night, but it wasn’t without some early controversy.

MLB umpire Carlos Torres, who is working home plate in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, got his World Series debut off to a questionable start, to say the least. In the first inning, Torres called a strike on Dodgers’ Jack Flaherty’s pitch to Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. even though the ball appeared well outside the strike zone.

Torres’s strike zone continued to baffle fans, even as Fox analyst John Smoltz said that it would be “a hitter’s strike zone tonight.” 

Then, when Yankees’ Gerrit Cole took the mound early in the game, Torres called a ball and then a strike on two nearly identical pitches. Take a look for yourself:

MLB fans were far from impressed.

At least Torres is consistently inconsistent? The rest of the game could feature plenty more controversial calls as the MLB ump continues to build what appears to be a so-so report card.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/MLB