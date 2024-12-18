MLB Fans Roast White Sox Over Anticlimactic New Stadium Name Announcement
For the last eight years, the home of the Chicago White Sox has carried the decidedly conventional corporate name of Guaranteed Rate Field.
In 2025, however, the park will have a radical new moniker: Rate Field.
That's per an announcement from the White Sox Tuesday evening—a change that lines up with Guaranteed Rate's July rebrand, but one that was roundly mocked by fans and rivals of a team coming off a record-breaking 41-121 season.
If you want to gaze into the souls of baseball fans at rock bottom, check out the social media post in which Chicago announced the change.
Jokes about the meaning of the "guarantee" being removed from the park's name abounded...
...as did all your favorite memes denoting a microscopic change.
The White Sox will begin life at Rate Field on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels. Whether their rate of winning can creep above .253 remains to be seen.