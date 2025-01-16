MLB Fans Share Best Bob Uecker Stories, Tributes After His Death at 90
The baseball world got some sad news Thursday as it was announced that the legendary Bob Uecker died at the age of 90 after a battle with cancer.
Uecker played six years in MLB and then became one of the most beloved announcers in baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers. His humor was one of a kind and led to many memorable roles in TV shows and movies, like the baseball classic Major League where he played basically himself (as announcer Harry Doyle).
Uecker was one of the great storytellers and always seemed to be able to make people laugh with absolute ease.
This Norm Macdonald story about Uecker is too good:
His role in Major League was too funny.
Here's Uecker's final call with the Brewers this past season:
Fans shared some stories and tributes to Uecker after his death: