MLB Player's Family Had Priceless Reaction to His First Career Hit Being a Home Run
Marlins rookie Maximo Acosta had a moment he'll never forget in Miami's win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night and making things all the more special was that his family was in the crowd to witness it firsthand.
Acosta, the No. 25-ranked prospect in the Marlins' organization, not only got his first career hit in the victory but he did in style, sending a 1-0 pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning well over the wall in straightaway center field.
Acosta's family was shown on the broadcast going nuts in celebration of his incredible achievement as he circled the bases.
This was a pretty awesome scene at LoanDepot Park:
Acosta had gone hitless in his first eight at-bats in the majors before crushing that home run.
What a night for the Acostas.