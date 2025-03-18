MLB and Fox Treat Opening Day Like an Afterthought
1. Major League Baseball has long been completely clueless about how to market and schedule its sport. It certainly doesn’t help that baseball’s broadcast partners also treat the sport like a nuisance.
Baseball has degraded itself by selling games to Roku, gotten embarrassed by ESPN, who decided to end a 35-year relationship with the sport, and now been spit on by Fox.
While MLB has turned Opening Day into a joke, it should still be something special enough to 1) warrant the A crew and 2) have broadcasters in the stadium.
Instead, Fox thinks so little of Opening Day it didn’t even have Joe Davis and John Smoltz, its lead baseball booth, call the game. But it gets worse: Fox’s Jason Benetti and A.J. Pierzynski were not in Toyko for Tuesday’s Cubs-Dodgers season opener. According to a report, they called the game remotely.
I don’t know who deserves more blame: Fox for being total cheapskates by not sending a broadcast crew to Tokyo to call the Dodgers-Cubs two-game series or MLB for always letting itself look like a second-rate sport. It’s bad enough MLB takes all the fun, excitement and buzz out of Opening Day by having it take place overseas at 6 a.m. ET more than a week before the real Opening Day. Now the sport can’t even get its broadcaster partner to send two human beings to the stadium to call the games.
In the grand scheme of things, was anyone’s enjoyment of the Cubs-Dodgers game hindered by having the broadcasters work the game remotely? Probably not.
This is more about perception. And the perception is that 1) MLB is a second-rate sport and 2) its broadcast partners don't care about the sport nearly as much as they should.
2. It’s so sad that this is not a Saturday Night Live sketch, but real life. Instead of doing real government work, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey is wasting his time on the Mountaineers not getting into the NCAA tournament.
3. If you plan to bet on NCAA tournament games, be careful about backing these teams. Remember: The public never wins.
You also might want to jump on the bandwagon of these team.
4. A caller to WFAN’s Tiki Barber on Monday got the former Giants running back all riled up. While I can understand Barber not wanting to be misquoted, a radio host cannot let a random caller get him this worked up. It’s just not that important.
5. Netflix dropped a new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 and announced that the movie will be available July 25.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the NCAA tournament beginning this week, we look back at when Gus Johnson was giving us magic during his CBS days.
