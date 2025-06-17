MLB Insider Details Wild Firing That Emphasizes Red Sox's Recent Dysfunction
The Boston Red Sox shocked Major League Baseball by trading star third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Since that move, several stories have surfaced about the dysfunction in the Red Sox organization. An MLB insider detailed another on Monday.
In a piece for Yahoo! Sports, Joon Lee reported on a firing that exemplified the chaos behind the scenes in Boston. Per Lee’s report, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has become insulated as his front office has lost cohesion. Longtime staffers have felt shut out by him and the "collaborative spirit that once defind Red Sox baseball operations has frayed."
Things only got worse when Breslow brought in a consulting firm in 2024 to help streamline the organization. Firings ensued and things frayed further. That led to an incident that saw the developing tension boil over.
From Lee's piece:
One of the clearest signals came during an internal team Zoom meeting earlier this season. Toward the end, Carl Moesche—the Red Sox’s scouting supervisor and a team employee since 2017—thought the call had ended. It hadn’t. As the meeting wrapped, his voice cut through a quiet moment.
“Thanks, Bres, you f---ing stiff,” Moesche said, according to two team sources.
The words landed like a grenade, and Breslow fired Moesche.
There's a few lessons here. First, always mute yourself during a team Zoom call. Second, maybe Boston should have a tighter hand with Breslow, who had never been in this position before October of 2023.
Whatever is going on with the Red Sox isn't good, and an organizational reset might be in the cards.