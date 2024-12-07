MLB Insider Jon Heyman Hangs Up on Radio Interview After Angrily Shouting at WFAN Host
MLB Network insider Jon Heyman hung up in the middle of a radio appearance that suddenly escalated Friday night while discussing the latest developments of Juan Soto's free agent journey.
Appearing on Keith McPherson's show on WFAN, Heyman's tone suddenly shifted when the host brought up his most infamous mistake—the insider posting to Twitter in December 2022 that "Arson Judge" was signing with the San Francisco Giants.
"By the way I won't be going on with you again. This whole thing has been a disaster," Heyman said. "I can't even believe you said that to question my integrity. I'm being serious.
"... I know you're not a journalist. You don't know anything about this. I know you don't but that's an outrageous comment. I'm done with you and I'm done with WFAN. Goodbye. I can't even believe it."
Aaron Judge, of course, ended up signing a nine-year deal worth $360 million with the New York Yankees later that month.
"I think the reason that got such play is because people believe everything I tweet," Heyman said before the interview took a turn for the worse. "I’ve had 100,000 tweets and you get one that was wrong—and it did say 'appears'—and I know I rushed it and it was a big mistake."
McPherson also jokingly said during the interview that Heyman was "a part of Boras Corp.," inferring that the insider is on renowned MLB agent Scott Boras's payroll.
That interview did not go well. And whenever Soto makes his decision in free agency, don't expect to see Heyman joining the WFAN airwaves in New York.