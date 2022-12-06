With MLB’s winter meetings underway in San Diego, the hot stove was just starting to get cooking. Then, it happened: Arson Judge arrived.

One typo. Two letters. That’s all it took for a spark to turn into a blaze.

It all began when MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post sent an instantly iconic, six-word tweet that read: “Arson Judge appears headed to Giants.” With that, the jokes went flying, and were only amplified when Heyman quickly deleted the tweet and offered a retraction of his report entirely, offering his apologies for “jumping the gun” in regard to 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge.

But as anybody who’s spent time on the internet knows, what gets deleted is never truly gone. While screenshots of Heyman’s already-classic miscue have been preserved, the baseball world had a field day firing off zingers at Heyman’s expense.

Although we probably won’t ever see an Arson Judge playing for the Giants (or any other team, for that matter), that doesn’t mean we can’t remember his immense contributions to the sport. Here are some of the best social media reactions from the typo heard ‘round the world.