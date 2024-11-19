MLB Insider Reveals Two Teams Have the 'Edge' As Juan Soto Sweepstakes Heat Up
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are intensifying as MLB free agency continues on. Soto and his agent Scott Boras have met with a handful of teams and are reportedly due to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
Early on, MLB insider Jon Heyman indicates a couple of teams have an "edge" over the rest of competition as organizations vie for Soto's signature.
Speaking with Brandon London on SNY, Heyman said Tuesday that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the teams currently the teams in best position to win the bidding war for Soto.
"If I were going to predict today—and I change every other day—I think it's going to be about the money," Heyman said. "So, the teams that are going to be able to win the bidding war are probably the teams with the biggest advantage. I'm going to say right here, that the Mets followed by the Blue Jays ... would be my guess today."
Heyman made clear that money will talk as the Soto sweepstakes continue to unfold. Whatever team is willing to put forth the most compelling financial offer to the Dominican Republic native could wind up being the team that adds him to their ranks. Heyman notes that offer could potentially exceed $700 million.
Last season with the New York Yankees, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs and a career-high 7.9 WAR.