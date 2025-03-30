MLB Gives Official Word on Legality of Innovative Yankees 'Torpedo' Bats
The New York Yankees set a franchise record with nine home runs in a single game Saturday as they smashed the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9 at Yankee Stadium. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe were among the many Yankees to join the home-run party and viewers quickly noticed they used an unusually shaped bat.
Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay explained the team made custom bats to improve hitting for players, like Chisholm and Volpe, who tend to make contact closer to the label than the true barrel. The funky looking twigs paid dividends immediately, which left viewers asking the same question: Are the Yankees' new 'Torpedo' bats legal?
MLB quickly put any uncertainty to rest, asserting that the shape of the bat does not violate league rules, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner reported.
The MLB's rulebook contains fairly generic guidelines which state the few limitations for bats used in games. Rule 3.02 says this: "The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length. The bat shall be one piece of solid wood."
The Yankees aren't breaking any rules and they apparently even have an MIT physicist on their payroll who created the 'Torpedo' barrel to bring more mass to where hitters most often make contact. The new bats are legal, and likely here to stay, at least in the Bronx. Don't be surprised if other MLB teams follow suit soon, too.