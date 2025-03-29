Yankees Break Longstanding Franchise Record for Most Home Runs in a Game
The New York Yankees put on a hitting clinic Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, breaking their franchise record for most home runs in a game with nine, winning 20–9.
The Yankees hit three home runs on the first three pitches against their former teammate and current Brewers pitcher Nestor Cortes. Six-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge hit three home runs himself, including a grand slam.
Oswald Peraza hit the ninth Yankee home run of the day with a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning to put New York up 20-6.
The Yankees last hit eight home runs in a game in 2007. Before that, the only other game they had eight home runs was in 1939. The MLB's record for most home runs in a game is 10, set by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1987. The only other team in MLB history to hit more than eight homers in a single game is the Cincinnati Reds, who did so in 1999 when they hit nine long balls in a blowout win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells homered for the Yankees Saturday, in addition to Judge and Peraza. Chisholm and Volpe stepped up to the plate with unusual-looking bats that had fatter barrels Saturday, which longtime Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay revealed the team made to improve hitting. The custom bats are supposed to help those who tend to make contact closer to the label than the true barrel. Seems like the unique twigs have paid off instantly.