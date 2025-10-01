SI

Full Rosters for Every MLB Playoff Team as 2025 Postseason Begins

Liam McKeone

The Yankees will play the Red Sox in the opening round of the 2025 MLB postseason.
The 2025 MLB postseason is underway, and there is plenty of reason to be excited about this year's Fall Classic.

While there are a few powerhouse teams such as the Phillies and Brewers that are expected to make a strong push for the World Series, there are no "super teams" expected to sweep through the bracket like in years past. The Dodgers are as vulnerable as they've been in a long time, the AL is a mess of pretty good teams that have struggled to separate as great, and low seeds like the Cubs and Red Sox are flawed yet capable of catching fire.

All that makes for the fun result of a postseason with no runaway favorite. Hopefully it results in plenty of close games and epic battles.

To help you prepare for the upcoming postseason, we've collected every team's playoff roster in one place. Before the start of every series, teams are required to narrow down their roster to 26 players. It's quite a cutdown from the regular season's 40-man roster. Some teams have tough decisions to make when crafting a postseason roster; some do not. But part of the playoff fun every year is breaking down every team's chosen postseason roster for strengths, weaknesses, and potential oversights.

Here is the playoff roster for every MLB postseason team entering the wild card round; the four teams that earned a bye won't have to submit their rosters until just before the divisional round begins.

MLB Playoff Rosters 2025

Detroit Tigers Playoff Roster

The Tigers enter the postseason with ... less than ideal momentum. Detroit was one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season but completely collapsed in August and September, blowing a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central and ultimately finishing second behind the Guardians for the division crown. Nevertheless, with Tarik Skubal in the rotation and talented bats (that have slumped lately) in the lineup the Tigers could still prove dangerous despite how their season ended.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Cleveland.

PLAYER

POSITION

Tarik Skubal

Starting Pitcher (SP)

Casey Mize

SP

Jack Flaherty

SP

Kyle Finnegan

Relief Pitcher (RP)

Tommy Kahnle

RP

Troy Melton

RP

Rafael Montero

RP

Paul Sewald

RP

Keider Montero

RP

Wlil Vest

RP

Tyler Horton

RP

Brant Hurter

RP

Dillon Dingler

Catcher (C)

Jake Rogers

C

Javier Báez

Infielder (IF)

Zach McKinstry

IF

Spencer Torkelson

IF

Trey Sweeney

IF

Gleyber Torres

IF

Kerry Carpenter

Outfielder (OF)

Wenceel Pérez

OF

Riley Greene

OF

Andy Ibáñez

OF

Jahmai Jones

OF

Parker Meadows

OF

Justyn-Henry Malloy

OF

Cleveland Guardians Playoff Roster

The Guardians were the counterweight to the Tigers down the stretch in 2025, going on an absurd hot streak to steal the division crown and ride into the postseason with incredible momentum. It was a historic turnaround in many ways but made all the more impressive by Cleveland dealing with multiple gambling-related suspensions in the middle of the season. Now the Guardians are looking to capitalize and ride their collective hot hands into October.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Detroit.

PLAYER

POSITION

Gavin Williams

SP

Tanner Bibee

SP

Slade Cecconi

SP

Kolby Allard

RP

Jakob Junis

RP

Joey Cantillo

RP

Matt Festa

RP

Tim Herrin

RP

Hunter Gaddis

RP

Erik Sabrowski

RP

Cade Smith

RP

Austin Hedges

C

Bo Naylor

C

Gabriel Arias

IF

Kyle Manzardo

IF

Angel Martínez

IF

José Ramírez

IF

Brayan Rocchio

IF

Daniel Schneemann

IF

Chase DeLauter

IF

Petey Halpin

IF

C.J. Kayfus

IF

Steven Kwan

IF

Jhonkensy Noel

IF

Johnathan Rodríguez

IF

George Valera

IF

Chicago Cubs Playoff Roster

The Cubs put forth a great season and 92 wins is usually enough to closely compete for the NL Central crown. But they had the misfortune of playing in the same division as the Brewers this year, who sprinted away with a huge division lead in the early going of the season and never let up. Now Chicago will host the Padres at Wrigley Field, where the home side went 50-29. It'll be a close contest between two pretty evenly-matched teams.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with San Diego.

PLAYER

POSITION

Matthew Boyd

SP

Shota Imanaga

SP

Jameson Taillon

SP

Aaron Civale

RP

Brad Keller

RP

Daniel Palencia

RP

Drew Pomeranz

RP

Andrew Kittredge

RP

Taylor Rogers

RP

Colin Rea

RP

Michael Soroka

RP

Caleb Thielbar

RP

Carson Kelly

C

Reese McGuire

C

Moisés Ballesteros

C

Pete Crow-Armstrong

OF

Ian Happ

OF

Kevin Alcántara

OF

Seiya Suzuki

OF

Kyle Tucker

OF

Willi Castro

OF

Nico Hoerner

IF

Justin Turner

IF

Dansby Swanson

IF

Matt Shaw

IF

Michael Busch

IF

San Diego Padres Playoff Roster

The Padres battled through a somewhat inconsistent campaign to claim one of the NL wild card spots and will now try to fight off their playoff demons with a trip to Chicago to play the Cubs. San Diego entered postseason play with a 25-inning scoreless streak dating back to last year's playoffs, when the Padres were shut out in Games 4 and 5 of their divisional round loss to the Dodgers. But there's hope in the form of a decent winning streak to end the year, with San Diego winning five of its last six games.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Chicago.

PLAYER

POSITION

Yu Darvish

SP

Dylan Cease

SP

Nick Pivetta

SP

Michael King

SP

Randy Vásquez

SP

Robert Suarez

RP

Mason Miller

RP

Adrian Morejon

RP

Jeremiah Estrada

RP

David Morgan

RP

Wandy Peralta

RP

Bradgley Rodriguez

RP

Freddy Fermin

C

Martín Maldonado

C

Luis Campusano

C

Fernando Tatis Jr.

OF

Jackson Merrill

OF

Gavin Sheets

OF

Bryce Johnson

OF

Ryan O'Hearn

IF

Jake Cronenworth

IF

Luis Arraez

IF

Xander Bogaerts

IF

Manny Machado

IF

Jose Iglesias

IF

Mason McCoy

IF

Boston Red Sox Playoff Roster

The Red Sox have been a rollercoaster all year long. They struggled to start the year and became the laughingstock of MLB when they suddenly traded Rafael Devers. Then Boston ripped off a bunch of wins and wound up one of baseball's better teams for most of the middle stretch of the year. Then the Sox faltered hard in September and nearly choked away their playoff hopes before getting it together for long enough to secure a wild card berth. All that means it's really anybody's guess as to what version of the Red Sox will show up for the wild card round, but a rivalry matchup against the Yankees guarantees entertainment if anything.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against New York.

PLAYER

POSITION

Garrett Crotchet

SP

Brayan Bello

SP

Aroldis Chapman

RP

Connelly Early

RP

Kyle Harrison

RP

Zack Kelly

RP

Steven Matz

RP

Justin Slaten

RP

Payton Tolle

RP

Greg Weissert

RP

Garrett Whitlock

RP

Justin Wilson

RP

Carlos Narváez

C

Connor Wong

C

Wilyer Abreu

OF

Jarren Duran

OF

Masataka Yoshida

OF

Rob Refsnyder

OF

Alex Bregman

IF

David Hamilton

IF

Trevor Story

IF

Nathaniel Lowe

IF

Nate Eaton

IF/OF

Romy Gonzalez

IF/OF

Ceddanne Rafaela

IF/OF

Nick Sogard

IF/OF

New York Yankees Playoff Roster

The Yankees were frustratingly inconsistent all season despite the talent up and down the roster. With the exception of Aaron Judge, who put forth another immaculate season from the plate and will be on the shortlist to win his second straight MVP award. The Yanks' extended stretches of mediocrity were not offset by enough hot runs and they painfully let the AL East title slip away in the final weeks of the season to the Blue Jays. Still, they'll boast one of the more talented rosters in the postseason field and could prove mighty dangerous if they catch fire at the right time.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Boston.

PLAYER

POSITION

Max Fried

SP

Carlos Rodón

SP

Cam Schlittler

SP

David Bednar

RP

Fernando Cruz

RP

Paul Blackburn

RP

Camilo Doval

RP

Tim Hill

RP

Mark Leiter Jr.

RP

Will Warren

RP

Luke Weaver

RP

Devin Williams

RP

J.C. Escarra

C

Austin Wells

C

Jasson Domínguez

OF

Aaron Judge

OF

Giancarlo Stanton

OF

Trent Grisham

OF

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

IF

Paul Goldschmidt

IF

Ryan McMahon

IF

Anthony Volpe

IF

Cody Bellinger

IF/OF

José Caballero

IF/OF

Ben Rice

IF/OF

Amed Rosario

IF/OF

Cincinnati Reds Playoff Roster

The Reds snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season and there's one main reason to be pumped about that: Elly De La Cruz, the phenom shortstop who will be playing in his first-ever playoff games. EDLC is what they call "box office," a walking highlight reel who has the potential to wow eve the most grizzled baseball fan in his postseason introduction. The Reds as a whole are a fun team, too, and will be receiivng plenty of support from neutral fans who would like to see Cincy's David beat the Goliath that is the Dodgers and their massive payroll.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Los Angeles.

PLAYER

POSITION

Hunter Greene

SP

Zack Littell

SP

Andrew Abbott

SP

Emilio Pagán

RP

Nick Martinez

RP

Tony Santillan

RP

Graham Ashcraft

RP

Scott Barlow

RP

Brent Suter

RP

Connor Phillips

RP

Chase Burns

RP

Nick Lodolo

RP

Tyler Stephenson

C

Jose Trevino

C

TJ Friedl

OF

Noelvi Marte

OF

Austin Hays

OF

Gavin Lux

OF

Will Benson

OF

Spencer Steer

IF

Elly De La Cruz

IF

Ke'Bryan Hayes

IF

Matt McLain

IF

Sal Stewart

IF

Santiago Espinal

IF/OF

Miguel Andujar

IF/OF

Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff Roster

It was a down year in Los Angeles for the high-powered Dodgers coming off their 2024 World Series title. The good is that they still won 93 games and the NL West title, primarily powered by Shohei Ohtani doing Shohei Ohtani things both at the plate and on the mound. But there are signs of concern on the roster entering postseason play. Enough concern that they are anything but a shoe-in to be in a position to defend their title in the Fall Classic. By missing out on a divisional round bye the Dodgers have a long road back to the World Series, starting with the upstart Reds.

Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Cincinnati.

PLAYER

POSITION

Blake Snell

SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

SP

Alex Vesia

RP

Emmet Sheehan

RP

Tyler Glasnow

RP

Jak Dreyer

RP

Tanner Scott

RP

Blake Treinen

RP

Roki Sasaki

RP

Edgardo Henriquez

RP

Justin Wrobleski

RP

Shohei Ohtani

DH/SP

Will Smith

C

Ben Rortvedt

C

Dalton Rushing

C

Andy Pages

OF

Teoscar Hernández

OF

Alex Call

OF

Justin Dean

OF

Mookie Betts

IF

Freddie Freeman

IF

Max Muncy

IF

Miguel Rojas

IF

Tommy Edman

IF/OF

Kiké Hernández

IF/OF

Hyeseong Kim

IF/OF

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

