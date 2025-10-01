Full Rosters for Every MLB Playoff Team as 2025 Postseason Begins
The 2025 MLB postseason is underway, and there is plenty of reason to be excited about this year's Fall Classic.
While there are a few powerhouse teams such as the Phillies and Brewers that are expected to make a strong push for the World Series, there are no "super teams" expected to sweep through the bracket like in years past. The Dodgers are as vulnerable as they've been in a long time, the AL is a mess of pretty good teams that have struggled to separate as great, and low seeds like the Cubs and Red Sox are flawed yet capable of catching fire.
All that makes for the fun result of a postseason with no runaway favorite. Hopefully it results in plenty of close games and epic battles.
To help you prepare for the upcoming postseason, we've collected every team's playoff roster in one place. Before the start of every series, teams are required to narrow down their roster to 26 players. It's quite a cutdown from the regular season's 40-man roster. Some teams have tough decisions to make when crafting a postseason roster; some do not. But part of the playoff fun every year is breaking down every team's chosen postseason roster for strengths, weaknesses, and potential oversights.
Here is the playoff roster for every MLB postseason team entering the wild card round; the four teams that earned a bye won't have to submit their rosters until just before the divisional round begins.
MLB Playoff Rosters 2025
Detroit Tigers Playoff Roster
The Tigers enter the postseason with ... less than ideal momentum. Detroit was one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season but completely collapsed in August and September, blowing a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central and ultimately finishing second behind the Guardians for the division crown. Nevertheless, with Tarik Skubal in the rotation and talented bats (that have slumped lately) in the lineup the Tigers could still prove dangerous despite how their season ended.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Cleveland.
PLAYER
POSITION
Tarik Skubal
Starting Pitcher (SP)
Casey Mize
SP
Jack Flaherty
SP
Kyle Finnegan
Relief Pitcher (RP)
Tommy Kahnle
RP
Troy Melton
RP
Rafael Montero
RP
Paul Sewald
RP
Keider Montero
RP
Wlil Vest
RP
Tyler Horton
RP
Brant Hurter
RP
Dillon Dingler
Catcher (C)
Jake Rogers
C
Javier Báez
Infielder (IF)
Zach McKinstry
IF
Spencer Torkelson
IF
Trey Sweeney
IF
Gleyber Torres
IF
Kerry Carpenter
Outfielder (OF)
Wenceel Pérez
OF
Riley Greene
OF
Andy Ibáñez
OF
Jahmai Jones
OF
Parker Meadows
OF
Justyn-Henry Malloy
OF
Cleveland Guardians Playoff Roster
The Guardians were the counterweight to the Tigers down the stretch in 2025, going on an absurd hot streak to steal the division crown and ride into the postseason with incredible momentum. It was a historic turnaround in many ways but made all the more impressive by Cleveland dealing with multiple gambling-related suspensions in the middle of the season. Now the Guardians are looking to capitalize and ride their collective hot hands into October.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Detroit.
PLAYER
POSITION
Gavin Williams
SP
Tanner Bibee
SP
Slade Cecconi
SP
Kolby Allard
RP
Jakob Junis
RP
Joey Cantillo
RP
Matt Festa
RP
Tim Herrin
RP
Hunter Gaddis
RP
Erik Sabrowski
RP
Cade Smith
RP
Austin Hedges
C
Bo Naylor
C
Gabriel Arias
IF
Kyle Manzardo
IF
Angel Martínez
IF
José Ramírez
IF
Brayan Rocchio
IF
Daniel Schneemann
IF
Chase DeLauter
IF
Petey Halpin
IF
C.J. Kayfus
IF
Steven Kwan
IF
Jhonkensy Noel
IF
Johnathan Rodríguez
IF
George Valera
IF
Chicago Cubs Playoff Roster
The Cubs put forth a great season and 92 wins is usually enough to closely compete for the NL Central crown. But they had the misfortune of playing in the same division as the Brewers this year, who sprinted away with a huge division lead in the early going of the season and never let up. Now Chicago will host the Padres at Wrigley Field, where the home side went 50-29. It'll be a close contest between two pretty evenly-matched teams.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with San Diego.
PLAYER
POSITION
Matthew Boyd
SP
Shota Imanaga
SP
Jameson Taillon
SP
Aaron Civale
RP
Brad Keller
RP
Daniel Palencia
RP
Drew Pomeranz
RP
Andrew Kittredge
RP
Taylor Rogers
RP
Colin Rea
RP
Michael Soroka
RP
Caleb Thielbar
RP
Carson Kelly
C
Reese McGuire
C
Moisés Ballesteros
C
Pete Crow-Armstrong
OF
Ian Happ
OF
Kevin Alcántara
OF
Seiya Suzuki
OF
Kyle Tucker
OF
Willi Castro
OF
Nico Hoerner
IF
Justin Turner
IF
Dansby Swanson
IF
Matt Shaw
IF
Michael Busch
IF
San Diego Padres Playoff Roster
The Padres battled through a somewhat inconsistent campaign to claim one of the NL wild card spots and will now try to fight off their playoff demons with a trip to Chicago to play the Cubs. San Diego entered postseason play with a 25-inning scoreless streak dating back to last year's playoffs, when the Padres were shut out in Games 4 and 5 of their divisional round loss to the Dodgers. But there's hope in the form of a decent winning streak to end the year, with San Diego winning five of its last six games.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup with Chicago.
PLAYER
POSITION
Yu Darvish
SP
Dylan Cease
SP
Nick Pivetta
SP
Michael King
SP
Randy Vásquez
SP
Robert Suarez
RP
Mason Miller
RP
Adrian Morejon
RP
Jeremiah Estrada
RP
David Morgan
RP
Wandy Peralta
RP
Bradgley Rodriguez
RP
Freddy Fermin
C
Martín Maldonado
C
Luis Campusano
C
Fernando Tatis Jr.
OF
Jackson Merrill
OF
Gavin Sheets
OF
Bryce Johnson
OF
Ryan O'Hearn
IF
Jake Cronenworth
IF
Luis Arraez
IF
Xander Bogaerts
IF
Manny Machado
IF
Jose Iglesias
IF
Mason McCoy
IF
Boston Red Sox Playoff Roster
The Red Sox have been a rollercoaster all year long. They struggled to start the year and became the laughingstock of MLB when they suddenly traded Rafael Devers. Then Boston ripped off a bunch of wins and wound up one of baseball's better teams for most of the middle stretch of the year. Then the Sox faltered hard in September and nearly choked away their playoff hopes before getting it together for long enough to secure a wild card berth. All that means it's really anybody's guess as to what version of the Red Sox will show up for the wild card round, but a rivalry matchup against the Yankees guarantees entertainment if anything.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against New York.
PLAYER
POSITION
Garrett Crotchet
SP
Brayan Bello
SP
Aroldis Chapman
RP
Connelly Early
RP
Kyle Harrison
RP
Zack Kelly
RP
Steven Matz
RP
Justin Slaten
RP
Payton Tolle
RP
Greg Weissert
RP
Garrett Whitlock
RP
Justin Wilson
RP
Carlos Narváez
C
Connor Wong
C
Wilyer Abreu
OF
Jarren Duran
OF
Masataka Yoshida
OF
Rob Refsnyder
OF
Alex Bregman
IF
David Hamilton
IF
Trevor Story
IF
Nathaniel Lowe
IF
Nate Eaton
IF/OF
Romy Gonzalez
IF/OF
Ceddanne Rafaela
IF/OF
Nick Sogard
IF/OF
New York Yankees Playoff Roster
The Yankees were frustratingly inconsistent all season despite the talent up and down the roster. With the exception of Aaron Judge, who put forth another immaculate season from the plate and will be on the shortlist to win his second straight MVP award. The Yanks' extended stretches of mediocrity were not offset by enough hot runs and they painfully let the AL East title slip away in the final weeks of the season to the Blue Jays. Still, they'll boast one of the more talented rosters in the postseason field and could prove mighty dangerous if they catch fire at the right time.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Boston.
PLAYER
POSITION
Max Fried
SP
Carlos Rodón
SP
Cam Schlittler
SP
David Bednar
RP
Fernando Cruz
RP
Paul Blackburn
RP
Camilo Doval
RP
Tim Hill
RP
Mark Leiter Jr.
RP
Will Warren
RP
Luke Weaver
RP
Devin Williams
RP
J.C. Escarra
C
Austin Wells
C
Jasson Domínguez
OF
Aaron Judge
OF
Giancarlo Stanton
OF
Trent Grisham
OF
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
IF
Paul Goldschmidt
IF
Ryan McMahon
IF
Anthony Volpe
IF
Cody Bellinger
IF/OF
José Caballero
IF/OF
Ben Rice
IF/OF
Amed Rosario
IF/OF
Cincinnati Reds Playoff Roster
The Reds snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season and there's one main reason to be pumped about that: Elly De La Cruz, the phenom shortstop who will be playing in his first-ever playoff games. EDLC is what they call "box office," a walking highlight reel who has the potential to wow eve the most grizzled baseball fan in his postseason introduction. The Reds as a whole are a fun team, too, and will be receiivng plenty of support from neutral fans who would like to see Cincy's David beat the Goliath that is the Dodgers and their massive payroll.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Los Angeles.
PLAYER
POSITION
Hunter Greene
SP
Zack Littell
SP
Andrew Abbott
SP
Emilio Pagán
RP
Nick Martinez
RP
Tony Santillan
RP
Graham Ashcraft
RP
Scott Barlow
RP
Brent Suter
RP
Connor Phillips
RP
Chase Burns
RP
Nick Lodolo
RP
Tyler Stephenson
C
Jose Trevino
C
TJ Friedl
OF
Noelvi Marte
OF
Austin Hays
OF
Gavin Lux
OF
Will Benson
OF
Spencer Steer
IF
Elly De La Cruz
IF
Ke'Bryan Hayes
IF
Matt McLain
IF
Sal Stewart
IF
Santiago Espinal
IF/OF
Miguel Andujar
IF/OF
Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff Roster
It was a down year in Los Angeles for the high-powered Dodgers coming off their 2024 World Series title. The good is that they still won 93 games and the NL West title, primarily powered by Shohei Ohtani doing Shohei Ohtani things both at the plate and on the mound. But there are signs of concern on the roster entering postseason play. Enough concern that they are anything but a shoe-in to be in a position to defend their title in the Fall Classic. By missing out on a divisional round bye the Dodgers have a long road back to the World Series, starting with the upstart Reds.
Here's what their 26-man roster looks like for their wild card matchup against Cincinnati.
PLAYER
POSITION
Blake Snell
SP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
SP
Alex Vesia
RP
Emmet Sheehan
RP
Tyler Glasnow
RP
Jak Dreyer
RP
Tanner Scott
RP
Blake Treinen
RP
Roki Sasaki
RP
Edgardo Henriquez
RP
Justin Wrobleski
RP
Shohei Ohtani
DH/SP
Will Smith
C
Ben Rortvedt
C
Dalton Rushing
C
Andy Pages
OF
Teoscar Hernández
OF
Alex Call
OF
Justin Dean
OF
Mookie Betts
IF
Freddie Freeman
IF
Max Muncy
IF
Miguel Rojas
IF
Tommy Edman
IF/OF
Kiké Hernández
IF/OF
Hyeseong Kim
IF/OF