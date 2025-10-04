MLB Playoffs Announcers 2025: Full Schedule for Fox, TBS Broadcasts
After an absolutely thrilling wild-card round, the MLB postseason is down to eight teams competing for the right to be called World Series champions.
Both the ALDS and NLDS are set to get going on Saturday, with teams pitted against each other in a best-of-5 series with everything on the line.
Below we break down the schedule for each Division Series and the announcers charged with calling the games.
NLDS—Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
After finishing the regular season with the best record in baseball, the Brewers are looking to punch their ticket to the NLCS for the first time since 2018. In order to get there, they’ll have to go through a division rival in the Cubs. Notably, Chicago won the season series against the Brewers 7–6.
Alex Faust and Ron Darling will be on the call with Lauren Jbara reporting for TBS, TruTV and HBO Max, while Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville will be calling the action for ESPN Radio.
Game
Home Team
Away Team
Date
Network
1
Brewers
Cubs
Sat., Oct 4
TBS/HBO Max
2
Brewers
Cubs
Mon., Oct 6
TBS/HBO Max
3
Cubs
Brewers
Wed., Oct 8
TBS/HBO Max
4 (if necessary)
Cubs
Brewers
Thurs., Oct 9
TBS/HBO Max
5 (if necessary)
Brewers
Cubs
Sat., Oct 11
TBS/HBO Max
ALDS—New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
After the Yankees and Blue Jays traded plenty of barbs over the regular season, they meet again in the playoffs to battle for a spot in the ALCS. Toronto won the season series between the two sides, 8–5.
Calling the game for Fox will be Joe Davis and John Smoltz with Ken Rosenthal reporting, while in Canada, the crew of Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez willl handle the broadcast for Sportsnet, with reporting from Hazel Mae, Kevin Pillar, and Caleb Joseph.
Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez and Tim Kurkjian will be on the call for ESPN Radio.
Game
Home Team
Away Team
Date
Network
1
Blue Jays
Yankees
Sat., Oct 4
Fox
2
Blue Jays
Yankees
Sun., Oct 5
FS1
3
Yankees
Blue Jays
Tue., Oct 7
FS1
4 (if necessary)
Yankees
Blue Jays
Wed., Oct 8
FS1
5 (if necessary)
Blue Jays
Yankees
Fri., Oct 10
Fox
NLDS—Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Dodgers and Phillies head into the Division Series as the two favorites to win the World Series, and one of them won’t even reach the NLCS. Philadelphia won the season series between the two sides, 4–2.
On the call for TBS will be Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur, with Lauren Shehadi reporting. ESPN Radio will have Dave O’Brien and Jessica Mendoza calling the action.
Game
Home Team
Away Team
Date
Network
1
Phillies
Dodgers
Sat., Oct 4
TBS/HBO Max
2
Phillies
Dodgers
Mon., Oct 6
TBS/HBO Max
3
Dodgers
Phillies
Wed., Oct 8
TBS/HBO Max
4 (if necessary)
Dodgers
Phillies
Thurs., Oct 9
TBS/HBO Max
5 (if necessary)
Phillies
Dodgers
Sat., Oct 11
TBS/HBO Max
ALDS—Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh put together one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen from a catcher this year, and now he and the Mariners are looking to keep the good times rolling with a run to the World Series. Seattle had the upper hand in the season series between the two sides, going 4–2 in their matchups against the Tigers.
In the Fox booth for the series will be Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright, with Tom Verducci reporting. Roxy Bernstein and Gregg Olson will be on the call for ESPN Radio.
Game
Home Team
Away Team
Date
Network
1
Mariners
Tigers
Sat., Oct 4
FS1
2
Mariners
Tigers
Sun., Oct 5
FS1
3
Tigers
Mariners
Tue., Oct 7
FS1
4 (if necessary)
Tigers
Mariners
Wed., Oct 8
FS1
5 (if necessary)
Mariners
Tigers
Fri., Oct 10
FS1