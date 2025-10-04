SI

MLB Playoffs Announcers 2025: Full Schedule for Fox, TBS Broadcasts

Find out who is calling the biggest games of the ALDS and NLDS.

Tyler Lauletta

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he runs for first on an RBI single. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After an absolutely thrilling wild-card round, the MLB postseason is down to eight teams competing for the right to be called World Series champions.

Both the ALDS and NLDS are set to get going on Saturday, with teams pitted against each other in a best-of-5 series with everything on the line.

Below we break down the schedule for each Division Series and the announcers charged with calling the games.

NLDS—Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Danny Jansen is greeted by designated hitter Christian Yelich. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After finishing the regular season with the best record in baseball, the Brewers are looking to punch their ticket to the NLCS for the first time since 2018. In order to get there, they’ll have to go through a division rival in the Cubs. Notably, Chicago won the season series against the Brewers 7–6.

Alex Faust and Ron Darling will be on the call with Lauren Jbara reporting for TBS, TruTV and HBO Max, while Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville will be calling the action for ESPN Radio.

Game

Home Team

Away Team

Date

Network

1

Brewers

Cubs

Sat., Oct 4

TBS/HBO Max

2

Brewers

Cubs

Mon., Oct 6

TBS/HBO Max

3

Cubs

Brewers

Wed., Oct 8

TBS/HBO Max

4 (if necessary)

Cubs

Brewers

Thurs., Oct 9

TBS/HBO Max

5 (if necessary)

Brewers

Cubs

Sat., Oct 11

TBS/HBO Max

ALDS—New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge takes batting practice during workouts at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

After the Yankees and Blue Jays traded plenty of barbs over the regular season, they meet again in the playoffs to battle for a spot in the ALCS. Toronto won the season series between the two sides, 8–5.

Calling the game for Fox will be Joe Davis and John Smoltz with Ken Rosenthal reporting, while in Canada, the crew of Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez willl handle the broadcast for Sportsnet, with reporting from Hazel Mae, Kevin Pillar, and Caleb Joseph.

Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez and Tim Kurkjian will be on the call for ESPN Radio.

Game

Home Team

Away Team

Date

Network

1

Blue Jays

Yankees

Sat., Oct 4

Fox

2

Blue Jays

Yankees

Sun., Oct 5

FS1

3

Yankees

Blue Jays

Tue., Oct 7

FS1

4 (if necessary)

Yankees

Blue Jays

Wed., Oct 8

FS1

5 (if necessary)

Blue Jays

Yankees

Fri., Oct 10

Fox

NLDS—Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper singles on a sharp line drive to center. / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Dodgers and Phillies head into the Division Series as the two favorites to win the World Series, and one of them won’t even reach the NLCS. Philadelphia won the season series between the two sides, 4–2.

On the call for TBS will be Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur, with Lauren Shehadi reporting. ESPN Radio will have Dave O’Brien and Jessica Mendoza calling the action.

Game

Home Team

Away Team

Date

Network

1

Phillies

Dodgers

Sat., Oct 4

TBS/HBO Max

2

Phillies

Dodgers

Mon., Oct 6

TBS/HBO Max

3

Dodgers

Phillies

Wed., Oct 8

TBS/HBO Max

4 (if necessary)

Dodgers

Phillies

Thurs., Oct 9

TBS/HBO Max

5 (if necessary)

Phillies

Dodgers

Sat., Oct 11

TBS/HBO Max

ALDS—Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Cal Raleigh put together one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen from a catcher this year, and now he and the Mariners are looking to keep the good times rolling with a run to the World Series. Seattle had the upper hand in the season series between the two sides, going 4–2 in their matchups against the Tigers.

In the Fox booth for the series will be Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright, with Tom Verducci reporting. Roxy Bernstein and Gregg Olson will be on the call for ESPN Radio.

Game

Home Team

Away Team

Date

Network

1

Mariners

Tigers

Sat., Oct 4

FS1

2

Mariners

Tigers

Sun., Oct 5

FS1

3

Tigers

Mariners

Tue., Oct 7

FS1

4 (if necessary)

Tigers

Mariners

Wed., Oct 8

FS1

5 (if necessary)

Mariners

Tigers

Fri., Oct 10

FS1

