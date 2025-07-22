MLB Rookie Watch: A Brewer Takes Over First Place in the National League Race
How do you solve a problem like Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski?
On July 11, Major League Baseball promoted Misiorowski—a flamethrowing rookie with five starts to his name—from mere curiosity to unwitting sports celebrity. The commissioner’s office named the 23-year-old to the National League All-Star team, making him the least experienced All-Star in history and setting off a firestorm of controversy.
It's true that Misiorowski has the makings of a phenomenon, and his Brewers are on an 11-game winning streak. However, he still falls just short of the experience needed to credibly contend for Rookie of the Year at this time. He should get there soon—this column's cutoff is 31 innings (a 50-inning pace over 162 games). Misiorowski has pitched 25 2/3 innings and is in line to start against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
In the meantime, a different Milwaukee youngster has seized the top spot in the NL pecking order since last month's check-in. Welcome to this edition of MLB Rookie Watch.
American League
1. Jacob Wilson, shortstop, Athletics
He's still the boss after introducing himself on the national stage with a start in the All-Star Game. All three of his slash line numbers have nosedived since late June—and yet he still, with a .197/.246/.279 this month, remains second in the American League in batting average and 10th in offensive bWAR. He was hit on the wrist with a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on July 8, but it turned out, in his own words, to be "nothing serious." His biggest competition for Rookie of the Year may turn out to be...
2. Nick Kurtz, first baseman, Athletics
Wilson’s infield-mate, the white-hot Kurtz has raked to the tune of .329/.427/.776 since June 24 while Wilson has been hanging out around the Mendoza Line. It's his power stroke, however, that has put the AL on notice. His 18 home runs so far would put him on pace for 47 over 162 games, a threshold crossed only by Khris Davis (2018) among Athletics this century.
3. Noah Cameron, pitcher, Kansas City Royals
He may not be perennially unlucky Pirates hurler Paul Skenes, but he's not far off. Cameron is 4–4 with a 2.61 ERA, having received no-decisions in starts where he did not allow a run twice since the calendar turned to July. When he's on, he's on—ask the Pirates, who were overwhelmed by Cameron on July 7 to the tune of seven stellar innings. For that, he holds down his spot while (still-steady) Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez falls out.
Honorable Mention
Narváez; Roman Anthony, right fielder and designated hitter,d Red Sox
National League
1. Caleb Durbin, third baseman, Milwaukee Brewers
Along with Misiorowski, Durbin is a face of the unsinkable Brewers' in-season revival—a renaissance that has them in a dead heat with the Cubs in the NL Central race. In June, this column praised Durbin's unorthodox catalog of statistical accomplishments, like leading the NL in hit by pitches (he's still doing that) and leading NL rookies in win probability added (ditto). Now, thanks to a .373/.456/.542 tear, he's finding much more conventional success. It's getting to the point where Yankees fans are grousing about giving him up for two-time All-Star pitcher Devin Williams during the offseason.
2. Drake Baldwin, catcher, Atlanta Braves
Durbin has passed Baldwin in bWAR and in these rankings, though it should be noted that the Milwaukee fixture has done so in 61 more plate appearances. That's because the Braves remain stubbornly devoted to past All-Star Sean Murphy, who has rewarded his team's faith by slugging .774 since June 24. On Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reported that Atlanta has "no intention of trading Murphy this month, despite much speculation to the contrary." This is probably good for a Braves team in observation mode, but bad for Baldwin's Rookie of the Year chances.
3. Yohel Pozo, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Making his first appearance in these rankings is Pozo as Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (still a contender) returns to earth. Pozo is not clearing this column's hitting threshold (95 at-bats; he has 96) by much, but this is a fractured race and that .302/.327/.490 slash line is hard to ignore. He actually made his MLB debut in 2021, after a period of homelessness reported upon by Levi Weaver of The Athletic at the time. Look for his profile to increase if the Cardinals remain in contention.
Honorable Mention
Agustin Ramirez, catcher and designated hitter, Miami Marlins; Hyeseong Kim, second baseman and center fielder, Los Angeles Dodgers