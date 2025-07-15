MLB Social Team Accidentally Roasts Jazz Chisholm After Pitiful Home Run Derby Debut
New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn't quite live up to his billing in his Home Run Derby debut at Truist Park on Monday night.
Chisholm tallied just three homers in the first round, despite trying to break his cold streak with a much-needed timeout. Then, in the bonus round, Chisholm couldn't connect either and ended up getting knocked out of the Derby in embarrassing fashion with three homers in total.
Chisholm entered Monday's event hoping to become the first Yankee since Aaron Judge to take home the Home Run Derby crown—Judge clobbered 47 home runs en route to his win at Marlins Park in 2017. Chisholm now leaves Atlanta with a sour taste in his mouth, and the MLB social team isn't exactly giving him a confidence boost.
After Chisholm's pitiful Home Run Derby showing, the MLB's social account shared a consolatory post celebrating Chisholm's participation.
"Jazz Chisholm Jr. was here for the vibes," the MLB wrote.
They also added that Chisholm's longest home run traveled 453 feet, a fact they must have known wasn't going to be a talking point from his performance.
MLB fans thought the post was thoroughly unnecessary, and that "here for the vibes" was a nice way of saying Chisholm didn't belong with the rest of the league's dominant sluggers in the Derby.
Better luck next time, Jazz.