Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Struggles in Home Run Derby Debut
Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a pretty disappointing outing in his Home Run Derby debut.
The New York Yankees star only ended up hitting three total home runs during his three-minute period and was eliminated in the first round. He swung 37 times, but only crushed three of those pitches out of Truist Park. His three homers traveled 463 feet, 409 feet and 400 feet, and he wasn't able to hit one out during the bonus round.
Chisholm's outing caused him to instantly be eliminated from advancing in the Derby. All of the other seven participants hit at least 15 home runs in the first round.
Here's a summary of Chisholm's hits, via Home Run Report.
Chisholm's three home runs hit from 37 swings were the fewest in the first round since 2014, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. It's important to remember the format was different then, too.
It doesn't seem like Chisholm took the advice from his Yankees teammate and 2017 HR Derby winner Aaron Judge in regards to having fun and pretending to just take batting practice. Judge was there on the field watching Chisholm, and he was there to console him right after his round.