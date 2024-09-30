MLB Makes Change to All-Star Game Uniforms That Fans Had Been Begging For
It's the moment most MLB fans have been waiting for.
The league announced on Monday that starting in 2025, players competing in the All-Star Game will sport their team's home and away uniforms during the festivities. Players will also wear their team uniforms during the Home Run Derby.
The home team will wear white uniforms, while the away team will wear gray.
A special All-Star uniform will still be designed to be worn during workouts and such for the All-Star Weekend. Since 2020, All-Star participants all wear a specific All-Star uniform for the American League and National League. Many MLB fans have been calling for the league to revert back to the players sporting their team's colors instead.
Along with this change, MLB announced that the league will go back to using the uniform material from 2023 instead of the highly criticized material used this season. The player's name and number on their jerseys will be enlarged, and there will also be pant customization. This change was decided based on a survey handed out to the players.