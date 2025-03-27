MLB TV Outage Caused Chaos on Opening Day
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Baltimore Orioles
- Atlanta Braves
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
The 2025 MLB season officially began on Thursday, and while the first game of the afternoon began with Joe Buck on the call of a matchup between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN, the remaining 10 games aired on local broadcasts—calling on MLB TV for assistance.
Except the league's streaming app didn't come through, instead giving viewers a "Network Error: Please check your network connection and try again," message on screen.
Fans were not happy about outage, and justly took their frustrations out on social media, replying to MLB.TV's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) with over 1.1k+ responses:
Here's a look at some more of the other reactions across the app:
When you're paying $150 per season for the service, you have a right to be upset.