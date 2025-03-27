SI

MLB TV Outage Caused Chaos on Opening Day

Baseball fans weren't happy with this one.

Yankee Stadium on Opening Day. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB season officially began on Thursday, and while the first game of the afternoon began with Joe Buck on the call of a matchup between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN, the remaining 10 games aired on local broadcasts—calling on MLB TV for assistance.

Except the league's streaming app didn't come through, instead giving viewers a "Network Error: Please check your network connection and try again," message on screen.

Fans were not happy about outage, and justly took their frustrations out on social media, replying to MLB.TV's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) with over 1.1k+ responses:

Here's a look at some more of the other reactions across the app:

When you're paying $150 per season for the service, you have a right to be upset.

