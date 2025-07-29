MLB Ump Ripped for Childish Move After Striking Out Juan Soto on Horrible Call
The New York Mets had their seven-game winning streak come to an end Monday night as they lost to the San Diego Padres, 7-6.
Home plate umpire Emil Jimenez had a brutal game behind the plate, frustrating both teams throughout the night with some bad calls. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected in the third inning after arguing balls and strikes and Juan Soto appeared to come close to getting tossed in the seventh inning after he was rung up on a bad called third strike.
One of the Mets announcers was rightfully not happy with how Jimenez stared down Soto after making the call, saying:
"I mean you watch this pitch, it’s clearly above the zone. That’s at his elbow. He delays, calls a strike and then stares at Juan wanting a reaction. ‘OK, you want to say something?’ Don’t make yourself part of the action."
Here's that moment:
Fans ripped Jimenez: