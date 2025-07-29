SI

MLB Ump Ripped for Childish Move After Striking Out Juan Soto on Horrible Call

Andy Nesbitt

Juan Soto was rightfully not happy with the strike three call by Emil Jimenez in this pivotal at-bat.
The New York Mets had their seven-game winning streak come to an end Monday night as they lost to the San Diego Padres, 7-6.

Home plate umpire Emil Jimenez had a brutal game behind the plate, frustrating both teams throughout the night with some bad calls. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected in the third inning after arguing balls and strikes and Juan Soto appeared to come close to getting tossed in the seventh inning after he was rung up on a bad called third strike.

One of the Mets announcers was rightfully not happy with how Jimenez stared down Soto after making the call, saying:

"I mean you watch this pitch, it’s clearly above the zone. That’s at his elbow. He delays, calls a strike and then stares at Juan wanting a reaction. ‘OK, you want to say something?’ Don’t make yourself part of the action."

Here's that moment:

Fans ripped Jimenez:

Andy Nesbitt
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

