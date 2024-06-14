SI

MLB Umpire Blasted by Fans After Ejecting Nationals’ Lane Thomas for Lame Reason

This was a brutal move by the ump.

Washington's Lane Thomas couldn't believe he got ejected from Thursday's game after not saying anything to the ump.
Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas suffered the most perplexing ejection of the MLB season on Thursday when he was tossed from a game against the Detroit Tigers after not saying a word to the home plate umpire.

Thomas struck out on a called third strike in the top of the sixth inning. He then turned toward Emil Jimenez, who is in his second year as a MLB umpire, but didn't say anything. Jimenez quickly threw him out of the game, which led to Thomas dropping a few bad words at the ump.

Here's how that whole situation played out. You can hear through the mics that Thomas didn't say anything before being ejected:

Fans crushed Jimenez for the silly ejection:

