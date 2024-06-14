MLB Umpire Blasted by Fans After Ejecting Nationals’ Lane Thomas for Lame Reason
This was a brutal move by the ump.
Washington Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas suffered the most perplexing ejection of the MLB season on Thursday when he was tossed from a game against the Detroit Tigers after not saying a word to the home plate umpire.
Thomas struck out on a called third strike in the top of the sixth inning. He then turned toward Emil Jimenez, who is in his second year as a MLB umpire, but didn't say anything. Jimenez quickly threw him out of the game, which led to Thomas dropping a few bad words at the ump.
Here's how that whole situation played out. You can hear through the mics that Thomas didn't say anything before being ejected:
Not great!
Fans crushed Jimenez for the silly ejection:
