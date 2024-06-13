SI

Nationals Broadcast Bewildered by Umpire Ejecting Lane Thomas: 'That's Just Bad'

The Nationals outfielder was ejected from Thursday's game after simply turning to glance at the umpire.

Tom Dierberger

Lane Thomas argues with umpire Emil Jimenez during the Nationals' game against the Tigers on Thursday.
Lane Thomas argues with umpire Emil Jimenez during the Nationals' game against the Tigers on Thursday. / MASN
Lane Thomas was stunned Thursday when he was handed an early trip back to the clubhouse during the Washington Nationals' series finale against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

In the top of the sixth inning, Thomas took a 96-mph fastball from Tigers pitcher Casey Mize on a 2-2 count that was called strike three. He turned back to look at home plate umpire Emil Jimenez and disagree with the call. But before Thomas could say a word, he was ejected from the game.

"That's not—what?" on-field microphones caught Thomas exclaiming when he was ejected. "Are you s---ting me?"

The Nationals' home broadcast on MASN couldn't believe it either.

"We literally have video and voice audio," color commentator Kevin Frandsen said. "He never said anything. That's just bad. That just makes me even more mad."

Thomas, who entered Thursday hitting .223/.292/.338 this season, exited the game after going 1-for-3.

Jimenez is in the middle of his second season working as an MLB umpire after spending the previous five years in the minors.

