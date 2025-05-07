MLB Umpire Had Announcers Shaking Their Heads Over So Many Bad Calls
Major League Baseball umpire Ron Kulpa had a night to forget Tuesday in Minnesota as he missed a wild amount of calls while working home plate in the Twins' 9-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.
Kulpa, whose struggles have been well documented before, had the announcers shaking their heads all night as he missed 18 calls. Here's a sampling of the announcers' reactions to those misses.
“Ohhhh that was called a strike but that was ball four.”
“That’s the fastball he took for ball one to begin the at bat.”
“Oh, he got that call. Fooled Ron Kulpa there.”
“He got a gift on a curveball.”
Here's video proof of his mistakes.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli could be heard yelling at Kulpa during the seventh inning.
Fans were also not impressed with Kulpa:
Not the best of nights for Ron Kulpa.