SI

MLB Umpire Had Announcers Shaking Their Heads Over So Many Bad Calls

Andy Nesbitt

Ron Kulpa was not at his best on Tuesday night.
Ron Kulpa was not at his best on Tuesday night. / @MLB
In this story:

Major League Baseball umpire Ron Kulpa had a night to forget Tuesday in Minnesota as he missed a wild amount of calls while working home plate in the Twins' 9-1 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Kulpa, whose struggles have been well documented before, had the announcers shaking their heads all night as he missed 18 calls. Here's a sampling of the announcers' reactions to those misses.

“Ohhhh that was called a strike but that was ball four.” 

“That’s the fastball he took for ball one to begin the at bat.”

“Oh, he got that call. Fooled Ron Kulpa there.”

“He got a gift on a curveball.” 

Here's video proof of his mistakes.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli could be heard yelling at Kulpa during the seventh inning.

Fans were also not impressed with Kulpa:

Not the best of nights for Ron Kulpa.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB