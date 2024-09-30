MLB Wild Card Round Full Schedule
The stage is set for MLB's wild card round in the 2024 postseason following the result of Monday's doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
The Arizona Diamondbacks won't be in this year's playoffs after the Mets and Braves split their two-game set, which saw New York claim the National League's No. 5 seed and Atlanta settle for No. 6.
Now that the seedings are finalized, we can take a look at the full MLB wild card round schedule, including dates and locations for each game, as well as TV broadcast information.
Here's a look at the full wild card round schedule:
MLB Wild Card Round Schedule
Tuesday, October 1
MATCHUP
LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros
Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field, 5:32 p.m. ET, ESPN
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
Petco Park, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, October 2
MATCHUP
LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros
Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field, 7:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
Petco Park, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Thursday, October 3
MATCHUP
LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL
Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros*
Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles*
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:08 p.m ET, ESPN
Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres*
Petco Park, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN2
*Game 3 only played if necessary.
All teams are set to have the day off on Friday, October 4, before play resumes for all four matchups of the Divisional Round on Saturday.
