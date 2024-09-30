SI

MLB Wild Card Round Full Schedule

Karl Rasmussen

New York Mets infielders Eddy Alvarez, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves that clinched a wild card playoff berth. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The stage is set for MLB's wild card round in the 2024 postseason following the result of Monday's doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

The Arizona Diamondbacks won't be in this year's playoffs after the Mets and Braves split their two-game set, which saw New York claim the National League's No. 5 seed and Atlanta settle for No. 6.

Now that the seedings are finalized, we can take a look at the full MLB wild card round schedule, including dates and locations for each game, as well as TV broadcast information.

Here's a look at the full wild card round schedule:

MLB Wild Card Round Schedule

Tuesday, October 1

MATCHUP

LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field, 5:32 p.m. ET, ESPN

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Petco Park, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, October 2

MATCHUP

LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field, 7:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Petco Park, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Thursday, October 3

MATCHUP

LOCATION, START TIME, TV CHANNEL

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros*

Minute Maid Park, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles*

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 4:08 p.m ET, ESPN

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres*

Petco Park, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN2

*Game 3 only played if necessary.

All teams are set to have the day off on Friday, October 4, before play resumes for all four matchups of the Divisional Round on Saturday.

