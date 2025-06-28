MLB World Mourns Death of Pirates Hall of Famer Dave Parker
National Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Dave Parker died at age 74 on Saturday, leaving the baseball world mourning for "the Cobra." Parker had a long battle with Parkinsons.
Throughout Parker's 19-year MLB career, he was most known for his 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 1978 with the Pirates, he was named the National League's MVP after combining a .334/.394/.585 slash line with 30 home runs and 117 RBIs.
Parker was already enshrined in the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022, and he was set to be honored at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month after being voted in by the Classic Baseball Era Committee back in December.
Tributes poured out for Parker on Saturday shortly after the Pirates revealed the sad news. The Pirates specifically spoke about Parker's legacy ahead of Saturday's game vs. the New York Mets. PNC Park held a moment of silence for their famed star.
The Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds, where Parker spent four seasons after his tenure with the Pirates, and the Athletics, where Parker spent two seasons, all wrote memorials for Parker on social media.
Here's a look at how the rest of the baseball world honored Parker on Saturday.