MLB World Rips John Fisher After Athletics' Final Game at Oakland Coliseum
The Oakland A's departed the Oakland Coliseum with a win on Thursday, sending fans off with one last victory during their final game at the stadium.
A's fans packed the house for the team's last hurrah and celebrated with the team afterwards in what was an emotional farewell. Manager Mark Kotsay delivered a moving speech to the faithful supporters of the team, making clear that he felt this whole situation was unjust.
MLB fans certainly agreed with Kotsay's message, and they were united in their disdain for owner John Fisher—whose mismanagement has effectively forced the franchise out of Oakland despite the city making it clear it desired the team to stay put.
The MLB world had plenty to say on social media, not mincing words when it came to their opinion on Fisher and the team leaving Oakland. The crowd of naysayers included everyone from ESPN's Jeff Passan on down.