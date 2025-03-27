The Whackiest, Coolest and Most Unexpected MLB Ballpark Food Debuting in 2025
Ballpark food is an event in and of itself—even if there weren't a game happening right in front of you, you could easily busy yourself (and your stomach) for hours, experiencing different cuisines, trying new and exciting drinks, and enjoying genuinely quality meals that aren't the typical hot dog and popcorn combo.
But you'll also find some pretty whacky concoctions, too. Things like sandwiches layered in condiments and proteins you'd never think to mix together; savory-sweet combinations that will clog your arteries, but also wow your taste buds; and strange-colored desserts that lookradioactive, but are really just delicious.
Indeed, stadiums find new ways to wow each year, which is why we've sought out some of the weirdest, whackiest, and just generally delicious-looking ballpark food debuting in the 2025 season to showcase below. To be clear, this isn't every new food in every stadium, but just some select highlights that, to us, look like either gastronomical home runs or somehow still-delectable culinary fouls.
The TLDR? Goodbye peanuts and cracker jacks, hello cotton candy fries.
Let's dive in:
Chicago White Sox:
The Celebration Cake Shake:
Following the success of last season's campfire milkshake, the Chicago White Sox this year are debuting a new "Celebration Cake Shake," which constitutes birthday cake ice cream, pieces of confetti cake, a pinwheel cookie, and a maraschino cherry on top. With any luck, it wil encourage the Sox to do something worth celebrating ... like winning a game or two.
Colorado Rockies:
Dessert Nachos:
Have you ever asked yourself, "What if these cheesy, gooey nachos I'm eating were sweet instead of savory?" If so, today is your lucky day.
Colorado Rockies fans can this year treat themselves to "dessert nachos," fried flour tortillas that have been tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar and caramel, then served with fresh berries and a side of whipped cream. Curious, but seemingly delightful. Per Aramark Sports, this new add is a "fresh twist" on a "classic favorite" at Coors Field.
Houston Astros:
Daddy Mac Dog:
As far as heartburn in a hot dog goes, the Houston Astros seem to have things covered with the new Daddy Mac Dog, a footlong angus beef hot dog topped with chopped brisket, mac and cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy dill pickles. Holy clogged arteries.
Kansas City Royals:
The Kansas City Royals are bringing out a few new and whacky-looking ballpark foods this season, offering fans yet another reason to visit Kauffman Stadium after the team's ALDS appearance last year. And there were two dishes in particular that caught our eye:
Blue Velvet Whoopie Pie:
First, the Blue Velvet whoopie pie, an odd choice for a ballpark but perhaps a practical one, given the ease with which you can snack on it. Bright blue velvet cakes and vanilla filling comprise this off-putting but surely delicious dessert.
The Slugger Dog:
A corn dog in and of itself isn't exactly crazy, but you have to admit—the Slugger doesn't look like your average frank on a stick. Indeed, this beauty is made of chorizo and Manchego cheese that is then dipped in tempura batter and a Cool Ranch Dorito crust and drizzled with avocado aioli.
New York Yankees:
Start spreading the news ... you can get tiramisu in a helmet.
In case you weren't feeling "New York" enough, the Pinstripes will be debuting a quintessentially New York dessert in the Bronx this season: a Yankees helmet filled to the brim with sumptuous tiramisu. Eating an Italian treat out of regalia for the city's most famous team? Yeah, that's got "I Heart N.Y." vibes all over it.
Philadelphia Phillies:
S'mores Quesadilla:
Similar to the Rockies' dessert nachos, Phillies fans can this year try out a s'mores quesadilla, a decadent-looking sweet treat that yet again marries two of the best flavors in the world (chocolate and marshmallow).
Regarding composition, there are no big surprises here, outside of the tortilla: Nutella, mini marshmallows, and graham cracker crumble inside, with chocolate dipping sauce drizzled on top.
Pittsburgh Pirates:
In addition to the team's new 98-oz popcorn bats, two new dishes had us looking up tickets to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Polish Cannonball:
First were the "Polish Cannonballs," fried bites of deliciousness that combine three building blocks of Polish food—egg noodles, kielbasa, and cabbage— with bacon and cheddar cheese. The perfect concession-style nod to Pittsburgh's Polish scene.
Chipped Ham Empanadas:
No Pittsburgh table is complete without some chipped ham, so the gastronomical geniuses at Aramark Sports created the chipped ham empanada, a dough pocket filled with barbecue ham, cheddar cheese, and pickles. Yinz are gonna love this.
San Francisco Giants:
Miso Ramen and Shoyu Ramen:
Now, Ramen isn't a crazy meal by any means, but it is a somewhat crazy choice for a ballpark. Even so, the San Francisco Giants will be offering two delicious-looking new noodle bowls at Oracle Park this year: the miso ramen bowl—egg noodles, seared tofu, marinated bamboo, roasted corn, carrot, scallion, wood ear mushroom, and bean sprouts in a miso broth—and the shoyu ramen bowl—egg noodle, roasted pork, bamboo, bean sprouts, scallion, wood ear mushroom, and soy sauce tare.
Both sound truly delectable, if not just slightly difficult to eat from the stands.
Seattle Mariners:
Ichi Wings:
Wings are certainly not a whacky food, but given the latest group of slugger inducted into Cooperstown, these particular bites deserved a shoutout.
Meet the "Ichi Wings," developed to honor Mariners legend and 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki. Each piece will be drenched in a sesame glaze that the clubhouse kitchen formulated for the baseball legend specifically.
Lil' Dumpers:
Dumplings at the ballpark? Well, why not? These yummy-looking steamed pork soup dumplings come with sesame and hoisin sauce, and will be served at the Mariners' Walk-Off Market. And yes, the "Lil' Dumpers" name is a reference to Cal Raleigh's "Big Dumper" moniker.
"What Up" Corn Dog:
No, this corn dog is not radioactive; it's just Mariners blue. The "What Up" corn dog is a new Seattle delicacy that's honey-battered with a spicy crunch, and served with nacho cheese. Given the color, this is definitely a whacky ballpark food if we've ever seen one.
Texas Rangers:
Boomstick Burrito:
Behold, the Boomstick Burrito, a new delicacy for Texas Rangers fans eager to answer the question, "What if I want a burrito I can split with everyone?" This gargantuan roll-up boasts a 26-inch tortilla that's been filled with rice, beans, taco meat, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream. It's just the latest entrant in the Rangers' "Boomstick" concession series, which has also featured a 24-inch loaded hot dog, a burger, and the "Boomstick Triple-Play," which combines a hot dog, hamburger, and nachos.
Toronto Blue Jays:
Cotton Candy Fries:
Name two things that don't go together, we'll start: Cotton candy and french fri—oh, wait.
The Toronto Blue Jays have defied the laws of gastronomy with a new creation in which cotton candy sits atop fries that have been drizzled with some sort of blue sauce. Despite our best efforts, we cannot get an accurate report on what that sauce actually is, so someone will just need to try this out and let us know ASAP.
And now that Opening Day 2025 has arrived, you can get right on that. All this and more is waiting at a ballpark near you.